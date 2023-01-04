ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlochen, MI

Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
Traverse City nonprofit asks for help in finding stolen bike

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City nonprofit is asking for the public's help in recovering a bike that was stolen earlier this week. Norte Wheelhouse's Big Orange Surly is a bike that was stolen sometime late Monday night, while it was locked up at Hull Park. Another...
Grand Traverse County Investigates Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts Over Past Month

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converter thefts at business properties in the Chums Corner area. 911 Restoration says they “had three vehicles where the catalytic converter was cut off of each of the vehicles.” They tell us they found out “when we started the vehicles, we just said what that was going on. And one of the guys was savvy enough to look underneath and saw it. And then we called the police.”
Top News: Police Dog Unit Captures Man Fleeing From Police

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. The driver did not stop for troopers, who followed his car. After a car chase, the man attempted to run on foot, but he was apprehended by a Michigan State Police K9 unit. Read more.
Inspections Start for Traverse City Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

Traverse City is inching closer to potential approval on more than a dozen recreational marijuana shops within the city limits. As many as 16 recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana businesses could be online and open this spring, after they applied for permits with Traverse City by last summer’s deadline. Now that the city is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation for each application and inspections are starting.
Man sentenced to at least seven years for bank robbery

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was sentenced Friday for a bank robbery in Luther last September. James Phipps, 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 30 in prison. Phipps pled guilty to one count of bank robbery in November. Phipps is currently...
Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
Recycling center closes; new location to be determined soon

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Leelanau County recycling center closed at the start of the year, with the hopes of finding a new home. The Solon Township Board decided that they wouldn’t renew its contract to keep the recycling center operational this year. But this doesn’t mean...
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
Boil water notice lifted for Central Lake

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A boil water notice was lifted Thursday for the Village of Central Lake. The notice was issued on Tuesday after repair work was needed in response to a water main leak along M-88 between Ballard and Cameron Street.
