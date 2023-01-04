The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converter thefts at business properties in the Chums Corner area. 911 Restoration says they “had three vehicles where the catalytic converter was cut off of each of the vehicles.” They tell us they found out “when we started the vehicles, we just said what that was going on. And one of the guys was savvy enough to look underneath and saw it. And then we called the police.”

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO