Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City nonprofit asks for help in finding stolen bike
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City nonprofit is asking for the public's help in recovering a bike that was stolen earlier this week. Norte Wheelhouse's Big Orange Surly is a bike that was stolen sometime late Monday night, while it was locked up at Hull Park. Another...
Grand Traverse County Investigates Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts Over Past Month
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converter thefts at business properties in the Chums Corner area. 911 Restoration says they “had three vehicles where the catalytic converter was cut off of each of the vehicles.” They tell us they found out “when we started the vehicles, we just said what that was going on. And one of the guys was savvy enough to look underneath and saw it. And then we called the police.”
Top News: Police Dog Unit Captures Man Fleeing From Police
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. The driver did not stop for troopers, who followed his car. After a car chase, the man attempted to run on foot, but he was apprehended by a Michigan State Police K9 unit. Read more.
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
Inspections Start for Traverse City Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries
Traverse City is inching closer to potential approval on more than a dozen recreational marijuana shops within the city limits. As many as 16 recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana businesses could be online and open this spring, after they applied for permits with Traverse City by last summer’s deadline. Now that the city is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation for each application and inspections are starting.
UpNorthLive.com
Man sentenced to at least seven years for bank robbery
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was sentenced Friday for a bank robbery in Luther last September. James Phipps, 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 30 in prison. Phipps pled guilty to one count of bank robbery in November. Phipps is currently...
Mason County Sheriff Shares Connection With Relative From 100 Years Ago
If you walk into the office of Kim Cole, you’ll see historical documents and artifacts relating to Henry Cole. “So that behind me, that’s my great-great granddad named Henry Cole,” Kim said. Henry served as the sheriff for Mason County from 1899 to 1903. Kim was elected...
UpNorthLive.com
Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
UpNorthLive.com
Dog escapes shelter repeatedly, found sleeping on couch in nursing home lobby
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some believe that your animal chooses you and shows up in your life for a specific reason. That's exactly what staff at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Bellaire believe happened to them. In 2017, Scout escaped the Antrim County Animal Shelter three times. Each...
UpNorthLive.com
CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
UpNorthLive.com
Recycling center closes; new location to be determined soon
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Leelanau County recycling center closed at the start of the year, with the hopes of finding a new home. The Solon Township Board decided that they wouldn’t renew its contract to keep the recycling center operational this year. But this doesn’t mean...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Centre Daily
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
UpNorthLive.com
Boil water notice lifted for Central Lake
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A boil water notice was lifted Thursday for the Village of Central Lake. The notice was issued on Tuesday after repair work was needed in response to a water main leak along M-88 between Ballard and Cameron Street.
ACLU Legal Team Turns to Attorney General For Help In A Grand Traverse County Case
An American Civil Liberties Union Legal Committee is turning to State Attorney General Dana Nessel. They are asking for her to get involved with a case in Grand Traverse County. Last summer county commissioners removed two people from their appointed positions on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority. Commissioners...
Comments / 0