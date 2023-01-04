ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, MD

Creepy Jason, owner of House of Madness tattoo shop in Hampstead

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with “Ink Master” contestant Jason Lynn about his career as a tattoo artist, his experience on the show, his board game Dystopian Knights and his tattoo shop, House of Madness, in Hampstead. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: Today we are in beautiful Taneytown, Maryland, at Brewery Fire to talk to Jason Lynn. If you’ve ever watched season 12 or season 14 of “Ink Master,” you probably know him as Creepy Jason.

