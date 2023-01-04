During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. ...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 55 MINUTES AGO