CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season on scores of 42-66 and 55-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls look to end 12-game losing streak vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers beat the Bulls 114-109 in their last meeting on October 29.
Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers just might have the services of guard Gary Payton II when they play Friday night at Indiana. Payton, who missed Wednesday’s loss at Minnesota with a sprained ankle, is listed as questionable for Friday. His return would be welcomed. The Blazers could use defensive help out on the perimeter and that’s Payton’s specialty.
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
CBS Sports
How to watch Nuggets vs. Clippers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 11 of last year. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Ball Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
CBS Sports
Mavericks vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at American Airlines Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Yardbarker
Wizards vs. Thunder, Who’s In? Who’s Out?
OKLAHOMA CITY-The Washington Wizards are set for the final game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the second and final game of the the season series between the two teams. Oklahoma City won a thriller in DC 121-120 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game winning three-pointer as time expired. Washington have currently won six out of the last eight games.
PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-115 loss to the Magic
The Oklahoma City Thunder were not able to carry the momentum they built in their historical win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The Thunder dropped the second game of their back-to-back to the Orlando Magic in a 126-115 loss on Wednesday. Rookie forward Paolo Banchero led the way for...
The OKC Thunder Offense has been Explosive to Begin 2023
Oklahoma City has five players averaging 14 points or better since the beginning of 2023.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) 6:00 PM ET. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West. The Celtics then defeated the Dallas Mavericks, ending their 7 game win streak.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Thunder prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023
The Washington Wizards (17-22) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Thunder prediction. Washington has won five of their last six games to bump them into 11th place in the Eastern Conference....
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)
The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
Domantas Sabonis calls out Kings defensive deficiencies following 136-134 loss to Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis gives his observations of Saturday’s 136-134 loss to the Lakers, the defensive struggles from Sacramento, Thomas Bryant hurting his team and the improvements they need.
How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online
Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
Thunder Gameday: Back Home Against Washington
The Thunder will host the Wizards in Oklahoma City on Friday night.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 8, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Gameday: Suns Return Home to Face Heat After Dismal Road Trip
The Phoenix Suns return to the friendly walls of the Footprint Center after winning just one of their six games from their road trip.
Lakers And Kings Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.
Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic on Saturday night
USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier discusses playing at Galen Center with Wheeler (Ga.) team
LOS ANGELES — USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier kept the bigger picture in mind following his Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) team's 66-55 loss to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) at the Galen Center. "That was definitely a great experience," the senior point guard said postgame. "The result didn't...
