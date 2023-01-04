ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season on scores of 42-66 and 55-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Oregonian

Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers just might have the services of guard Gary Payton II when they play Friday night at Indiana. Payton, who missed Wednesday’s loss at Minnesota with a sprained ankle, is listed as questionable for Friday. His return would be welcomed. The Blazers could use defensive help out on the perimeter and that’s Payton’s specialty.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wizards vs. Thunder, Who’s In? Who’s Out?

OKLAHOMA CITY-The Washington Wizards are set for the final game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the second and final game of the the season series between the two teams. Oklahoma City won a thriller in DC 121-120 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game winning three-pointer as time expired. Washington have currently won six out of the last eight games.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23

Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) 6:00 PM ET. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West. The Celtics then defeated the Dallas Mavericks, ending their 7 game win streak.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)

The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online

Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy