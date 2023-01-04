Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season on scores of 42-66 and 55-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Syracuse: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After two games on the road, the #11 Virginia Cavaliers are heading back home. Virginia and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
CBS Sports
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game and will now vote to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night and the league will now be voting on the possibility of implementing two new rules for the AFC playoffs. The NFL decided to call off the game because the cancellation won't have any...
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
Domantas Sabonis calls out Kings defensive deficiencies following 136-134 loss to Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis gives his observations of Saturday’s 136-134 loss to the Lakers, the defensive struggles from Sacramento, Thomas Bryant hurting his team and the improvements they need.
NBC Sports
Drummond recalls surprising end with Sixers, says 'it's always family here'
There’s no question Andre Drummond wanted much more than 49 games as a Sixer. Sitting in the visitors’ locker room Friday night at Wells Fargo Center ahead of the Bulls’ matchup with the Sixers, the 29-year-old big man said he “definitely was blindsided” by his inclusion in the Sixers’ trade for James Harden.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. TCU national championship game
The 2022 college football season is heading toward its end with just one game remaining on the schedule -- and it's the most important contest as we crown a national champion on Monday night in SoFi Stadium. That's where the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, will take on the Cinderella story of the 2022 season, the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Thunder Gameday: Back Home Against Washington
The Thunder will host the Wizards in Oklahoma City on Friday night.
CBS Sports
Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles add two on offense while three quarterbacks are taken inside the top 5
There is one week remaining in the regular season. Roughly half of the draft order becomes cast in stone this time next week. The 2023 NFL Draft order will be important due to the presence of strong quarterback talent. Teams will be jockeying to get into position for the right to select one and that will benefit teams that already have a quarterback in place.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
CBS Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
The Dallas Cowboys are 10-3 against the Washington Commanders since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Dallas and Washington will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The Cowboys should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
