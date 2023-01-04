Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season on scores of 42-66 and 55-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
CBS Sports
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game and will now vote to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night and the league will now be voting on the possibility of implementing two new rules for the AFC playoffs. The NFL decided to call off the game because the cancellation won't have any...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip
Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online
Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
Lakers Fans React After Clutch Win Over The Sacramento Kings
Lakers fans were hyped after the team made it 5 wins in a row by beating the Sacramento Kings.
Domantas Sabonis calls out Kings defensive deficiencies following 136-134 loss to Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis gives his observations of Saturday’s 136-134 loss to the Lakers, the defensive struggles from Sacramento, Thomas Bryant hurting his team and the improvements they need.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. TCU national championship game
The 2022 college football season is heading toward its end with just one game remaining on the schedule -- and it's the most important contest as we crown a national champion on Monday night in SoFi Stadium. That's where the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, will take on the Cinderella story of the 2022 season, the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. “Trending in the right direction and learning from our mistakes,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “At the end of the day, everything we have gone through I think has been a huge education for us. We are trending in the right direction currently.” De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed a halfcourt shot at the buzzer. Schroder finished with 27 points to help the Lakers improve to 19-21 with their sixth victory in seven games.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier discusses playing at Galen Center with Wheeler (Ga.) team
LOS ANGELES — USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier kept the bigger picture in mind following his Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) team's 66-55 loss to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) at the Galen Center. "That was definitely a great experience," the senior point guard said postgame. "The result didn't...
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
