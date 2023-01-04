What's happening with Bloomington area teams, Jan. 2-7

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys' swimming

CONFERENCE INDIANA MEET: Bloomington North won its fourth straight league title by sweeping the relays and getting two record-setting swims from sophomore Jay Stewart. The Cougars scored 511 points, the most for the CI champ since South's 512 in 2016. South was runner-up at 450 and Terre Haute South third at 354. Stewart had a 21.34 to win the 50 freestyle, breaking the old mark of 21.45, and went 50.48 in the 100 butterfly to repeat as champ and snap the old mark of 50.51. Ben Buehler won the 100 free (48.81) over teammate Ben Dixon (48.84), while Dixon won the 200 in 1:48.38. Max Miller repeated as diving champ with a 462.75, winning by 87 points. North took the 200 medley relay (1:37.56) by .29 over South, the 200 free relay in 1:32.95 with South third by .67 and won the 400 free relay in 3:13.50 by six seconds over the Panthers. South had a strong day with David Kovacs winning the 200 IM (1:54.28) and setting the record in the backstroke (50.62), well under the old mark of 52.12, to win by 8 seconds. Botund Kun took the 500 (4:55.42) over defending champ Ty Mayer of North (5:00.80). Lukas Paegle was runner-up in the 50 free (22.13) and fly (51.93).

Team scores: Bloomington North 511, Bloomington South 450, Terre Haute South 354, Columbus North 343, Southport 222, Terre Haute North 126.

Girls' swimming

CONFERENCE INDIANA MEET: Bloomington South picked up its sixth title in the past seven years, scoring 487 points to 431 for defending champ Bloomington North. Southport (360) was third. The Panthers did it with just three individual wins, as freshman Harper Eakin took the 200 free (2:00.69) and 500 free (5:13.67) and Anna Asplund led a 1-2-3 Panthers finish in the backstroke (59.91) ahead of Kate Seidenfaden and Alice Arthur. The Panthers recorded 16 other top-five finishes. taking second were Carina Jacobson in diving (386.50), Asplund in the 100 free (54.30) and Alex Eakin in the 500 (5:20.51). North's effort was led by junior Ashley Freel, who three-peated in the 100 fly (58.02) and 200 IM (2:12.25). The Cougars also won the 400 free relay in 3:43.57, with South second in 3:51.13.

Team scores: Bloomington South 487 Bloomington North 431 Southport 360 Columbus North 319 Terre Haute South 250 Terre Haute North 191.

Boys' basketball

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 40, SEYMOUR 38: A 3-pointer by JaQualon Roberts with under 30 seconds left to rescue the Cougars (7-3), who trailed 19-17 at halftime and 29-26 going into the fourth against the deliberate Owls (3-8).

EDGEWOOD 59, SOUTH PUTNAM 35: Mustangs are on a roll just as they had hoped coming out of the WVC. Mialin White had 16 points, going 10-of-12 at the line, to go with seven rebounds and three assists while Kam Ranard had his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Xzander Hammonds had 10 points and Carl Norris had six points and six boards. Edgewood (4-9, 3-3) escaped 24 fouls as South Putnam, coming off a hard-fought 65-61 loss to Sullivan, went just 14-of-29 at the line. The Mustangs led just 26-17 at half and put the game away with a 16-6 run in the fourth.

South Putnam (4-5, 4-3) 3 | 14 | 6 | 12 — 35

Edgewood (4-9, 3-3) 12 | 14 | 16 | 17 — 59

CLAY CITY 61, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 35: Lions (6-2) score just three points in the third quarter to let Clay City (8-4) get away. Coda Snyder had 14 points for LCA, which hits the road until Jan. 28.

OWEN VALLEY 70, NORTHVIEW 55: Patriots (5-5, 4-1) stormed back from a 33-23 halftime deficit, outscoring the Knights (4-6, 3-2) 22-5 in the third.

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 56, TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 35: North jumped on the Braves early and rolled to the Conference Indiana win. Kenli Sullivan and Mia Robbennolt each had 14 points for the Cougars (12-5, 1-2), who led 29-14 at halftime. Ava Reitmeier added 12 points.

Terre Haute South (5-12, 0-3) 3 | 11 | 11 | 10 — 35

Bloomington North (12-5, 1-2) 11 | 18 | 10 | 17 — 56

NORTH KNOX 51, EASTERN GREENE 27: Class 2A No. 3 North Knox was too much for an undermanned T-Bird squad. The Warriors (18-1) led 27-10 by halftime. Kenady Hudson had eight points for Eastern (12-5) while Keeley Hudson, limited by illness, and Kaylyn Criger each had five against the sectional favorites.

Eastern Greene (12-5) 3 | 7 | 11 | 6 — 27

North Knox (18-1) 12 | 15 | 9 | 15 — 51

NORTHVIEW 52, OWEN VALLEY 48: Owen Valley led a WIC game get away in the fourth quarter as a trio of Knights led the comeback. The Pats (7-12, 3-6) led 33-29 before Audri Spencer, Brynlee Clarke and Raegin White scored all 23 points for Northview (12-5, 5-2). They scored all but two of Northview's 52. OV was 9-of-14 at the line in the fourth to help open the door. Reagan Martin and Kearstin Ciresi each had 16 points for OV, while Taylor York and Madi Kay had eight each.

Northview (12-5, 5-2) 12 | 5 | 12 | 23 — 52

Owen Valley (7-12, 3-6) 13 | 9 | 11 | 15 — 48

Wrestling

EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL TIGER DUALS: Edgewood went 1-3, losing to Vincennes Lincoln 42-33, Mt. Vernon (Posey), 40-33 and Castle 45-36 and beating the host Tigers, 45-28. Cash Turner was 4-0 at 145 pounds with two pins whiel Michael Neidigh was 4-0 at 152 with three pins. Going 3-1 were John Orman at 113 (two pins), Landon Clement at 132, Masen Cornwell at 160 (two pins) and Trenton Fender at 220 (two pins).

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys' basketball

EDGEWOOD 73, BROWN COUNTY 29: The Eagles hung tough for a quarter before Edgewood buried them in a 43-8 run in the middle periods to go up 61-20 and cruise to the WIC win. BC (0-10, 0-5) has now lost 25 straight. Edgewood (3-9, 2-3) got career scoring nights from Carson Huttenlocker with 18 points and four steals and Kam Ranard, who had 17 points to go with nine rebounds. Xzander Hammonds had 11 points, Jacob Boggs 11 points and six boards and Mialin White added six assists and five rebounds.

Brown County (0-10, 0-5 WIC) 12 | 6 | 2 | 9 — 29

Edgewood (3-9, 2-3) 18 | 22 | 21 | 12 — 73

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 80, COLUMBUS CHRISTIAN 41: Lighthouse bolted out to a 53-20 lead by halftime and cruised home. Coda Snyder led the Lions (6-1, 2-0 Southern Roads) with 24 points, Cam Craft had 16 and Carson Jones added 13.

Columbus Christian (6-10, 2-2) 13 | 7 | 9 | 12 — 41

Lighthouse Christian (6-1, 2-0) 25 | 28 | 15 | 12 — 80

NORTH DAVIES 60, EASTERN GREENE 27: The No. 3 team in Class 3A was too much for the T-Birds (4-7, 1-1 SWIAC). Up next for Eastern, a home date Saturday against 1A No. 1 Orleans.

Girls' basketball

BROWN COUNTY 55, EDGEWOOD 41: The Mustangs got off to a great start, going up 17-5, but couldn't sustain it to drop their fifth straight. A couple of offensive lulls, the last coming over the final five minutes, did them in as BC pulled away from a 38-36 game. Macey Crider led Edgewood (3-12, 3-5 WIC) with 11 points, while Alayna Flynn had 10 and Madi Bland nine. Lexi Austin led the Eagles (9-6, 5-3) with 19 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter. Ava Stogsdill and Abigail Watson each had 13.

Brown County (9-6, 5-3) 3 | 14 | 18 | 20 — 55

Edgewood (3-12, 3-5) 14 | 5 | 14 | 8 — 41

COLUMBUS CHRISTIAN 59, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 40: Lions (1-9, 1-1 Southern Roads) dropped a third straight as Columbus Christian pulled away late from a 40-35 game. Aleah Winders had 15 points and Abigail Rousey 10 in limited minutes (illness) for LCA.

Columbus Christian 12 | 16 | 12 | 19 — 59

Lighthouse Christian (1-9, 1-1) 13 | 7 | 15 | 5 — 40

Girls' wrestling

FRANKLIN REGIONAL: Just one of the area's 13 competitors made it through to the Indiana High School Girls' Wrestling State meet next week at Mooresville. Edgewood's Katelyn Holmes advanced by placing third despite losing both of her matches in the 98-pound weight bracket.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wrestling

MARTINSVILLE 54, EDGEWOOD 30: Mustangs won five matches with Katelyn Holmes getting a forfeit at 106 pounds; John Orman winning via pin of 2:13 at 113; at 120: Cayleb Sides got a forfeit; at 145 Cash Turner had a pin at 3:20 and at 160 Masen Cornwell won by pin, in 1:40.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 56, BROWN COUNTY 31: South used a 22-point offensive outburst in the second quarter and a one-point defensive stand in the third to get by the Eagles. Carlie Pedersen powered the second-quarter uprising, hitting five of her six 3-pointers to lead the Panthers (8-5) with 20 points. It was 35-19 South at the break and the Panthers outscored BC (8-6) 5-1 in the third. Caitlin Heim had 13 points and Mya Lawrence 10 for South. Lexie Austin had 10 points and Abigail Watson nine for the Eagles.

Bloomington South (8-5) 13 | 22 | 5 | 16 — 56

Brown County (8-6) 6 | 13 | 1 | 11 — 31

Monday, Jan. 2

Girls' basketball

GIBSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Edgewood finished up tourney play with two tough road games, falling at Princeton, 64-28 and then at Wood Memorial, 52-27. It's the fourth and fifth time this year the Mustangs (3-11) have failed to reach 30 points. Princeton (8-6) jumped up 31-20 by halftime and put the game away with an 11-0 run in the third. Madi Bland led Edgewood with 13 points and Alayna Flynn added six. In the nightcap, Wood Memorial (10-5) had 11 players score and kept a clamp on Edgewood through three periods while taking a 41-15 lead. Bland had seven points and Flynn six.

