South Bend, IN

Girls basketball power rankings: Northridge moving up the South Bend-area list

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
The Northridge girls basketball team continues to impress.

The Raiders are one of the hottest teams around. Northridge took a 10-game winning streak into a road contest at Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday night.

Northridge checked in at No. 9 in the latest ICGSA Class 4A poll, while Northrop is No. 6. The Raiders went 4-0 last week to win its own two-day Interra Classic for the second straight year.

High School basketball polls:Marian, NorthWood are 1-2; Mishawaka receiving votes

Coach Doug Springer's squad, led by senior star Eva Fisher, jump to No. 2 in our area girls prep basketball power rankings this week.

The Raiders are ranked No. 8 in the latest statewide coaches poll, which ranks teams regardless of class.

Girls basketball notebook:How Northridge girls basketball has rolled to a 16-2 record

Marian, ranked No. 8 in 3A, bounced back in a big way Tuesday night with a 55-48 win over Goshen. The Knights lost a pair of games last Thursday in the loaded Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle.

Here's a look at this week's top 10:

1. South Bend Washington (17-0)

The undefeated season continues to stay intact for the Panthers. The state's top ranked team picked up three more wins last week to move to 17-0 on the season. Coach Steve Reynold's mega talented team bested Winchester, Columbia City and host Warsaw to claim the Warsaw Tournament title. Washington returns to conference play by hosting Bremen Friday night.

2. Northridge (16-2)

The Raiders have a huge week as they played at Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday night and host NLC foe Warsaw Saturday night. Both Northridge and defending NLC champion Warsaw are unbeaten in league play.

3. Mishawaka Marian (13-4)

Ranked No. 8 in 3A, the Knights bounced back in a big way Tuesday night with a 55-48 win over Goshen. The Knights lost a pair of games last Thursday in the loaded Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle.

4. Penn (11-5)

The Kingsmen earned a league win by downing New Prairie 62-32 Tuesday night.

5. Elkhart (10-6)

The Lions return to action with an NIC game at South Bend Riley Friday night.

6. Fairfield (14-2)

The Falcons topped league foe Garrett 56-28 Tuesday night.

7. Mishawaka (10-5)

Coach Chadd Blasko's squad will host NLC foe Plymouth Saturday.

8. NorthWood (11-6)

The Panthers beat Glenn 43-38 Tuesday night.

9. South Bend Adams (8-8)

The Eagles will look to go over the .500 mark Saturday versus Victory Christian.

10. LaVille (11-4)

The Lancers rolled to a 66-25 victory over South Bend Career Academy Tuesday night.

Others of note: New Prairie (9-7), South Central (12-3), Bethany Christian (12-2).

