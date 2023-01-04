Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
WIBW
Crews on scene of two-vehicle crash late Tuesday morning northeast of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday morning just northeast of Topeka. The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday near N.E. 39th and K-4 highway. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Soldier Township Fire Department, were...
WIBW
Topeka woman faces arson charges for multiple grass fires
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to three grass fires on Tuesday, January 10, and the investigation lead to the arrest of one Topeka woman accused of causing the fires. Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, TFD firefighters were called to respond to a grass fire in the...
WIBW
Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of S.E. 2nd. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a gray Kia Forte car...
WIBW
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that closed K-4 for around 2 hours, northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just before noon Tuesday. They say a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Elizabeth D. Parker, 40, of Silver Lake, waiting to turn left onto NE 39th was rear-ended by a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Joseph D. Hodgkiss-Epling, 23, of Meriden, pushing it into the path of an oncoming 2007 Ford F150 driven by Jared H. Tyler, 40, of Valley Falls.
WIBW
Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
WIBW
Hotel trashcan fire leads to aggravated arson arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka man allegedly attempted to set a hotel trashcan on fire and then resisted arrest he was booked on possible charges of aggravated arson. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials were called to the Topeka Relax Inn at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
One behind bars after knife pulled during North Topeka fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife during a fight in North Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Paramore St. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
WIBW
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. Monday on westbound I-70, just outside Marshall Army Airfield at Fort Riley. The location was about three miles east of Junction City.
WIBW
At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:30 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
WIBW
Tips roll in about Lyon Co. poaching cases, arrests yet to be made
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Dept. drops EMT-certification for recruits, will include in training
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department hopes dropping a long-time hiring requisite will increase recruiting. The agency for the first time in its history will not require trainees to be EMT-certified. Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips said EMT training will now be included in a recruit’s initial training with TFD, and that the change removes a barrier for people interested in joining the department.
WIBW
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after vehicle runs red light, causes 3-car collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a hospital after red light was run and a 3-vehicle collision ensued. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Parallel Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.
WIBW
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
Comments / 0