Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Scene
Derek "Bozy" Ennis Praises Errol Spence: “Spence Is The Best Right Now"
The question of who reigns supreme over the welterweight division is an open-ended one. However, according to most, both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have planted their flags at the top of the heap. Derek “Bozy” Ennis, father and trainer of current welterweight contender, Jaron Ennis, is positioning his...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn Reveals The Fights He Plans To Stage In 2023: 'The Aim Is Global Expansion'
Matchroom Boxing staged 31 shows across nine countries in 2022. Some of the biggest events of the year involved the United Kingdom-based promotional company. Among the highlights were:. Canelo Alvarez's fights against Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol's unanimous win against Gilberto Ramirez...
Boxing Scene
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis - Table Set For a Big 2023?
There’s no doubt Baltimore’s 28-year old lightweight contender and former Jr. lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) is a star. His ticket sales from coast to coast are all the evidence anyone needs of that. This Saturday (Showtime PPV, 8 PM EST), after a 2022 campaign where...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: After I Beat Tank, I'll Get Revenge For Fortuna, Beat Ryan Garcia
Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) is counting down the days until his showdown against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (27-0). The fight will headline a Showtime pay-per-view that takes place in Washington DC. The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native had a breakout 2022. He scored a major upset over the then unbeaten Chris Colbert...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia On Hypothetical Showdown Against Prograis: "He's Too Slow, I'd Catch Him, Night Night"
Over the years, Ryan Garcia has used both his ability on the microphone and most importantly, in the ring, to gain an unprecedented amount of fans and notoriety. But while the 24-year-old has worked his way to a world title opportunity quite some time ago, he’s opted to go in another direction.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Face To Face at Final Presser
Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Countless Times When I Was Very Discouraged; Really Considered Quitting
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia began to believe in 2021 that the enormous moment that awaits him Saturday night would never arrive. The 2016 Dominican Olympian had trained in the United States since 2018, first in Miami with Luis Perez and later in Riverside, California, under the tutelage of Robert Garcia. He still didn’t have an American promoter and wondered whether his dream simply might never materialize.
Boxing Scene
Gary Cully Extends Pact With Hearn, Hopes For Big Name Opponent in 2023
Irish Lightweight star Gary Cully has signed a multi-fight extension with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing as he continues to work towards a World Title opportunity in the 135lbs division. "Gary Cully enjoyed a Matchroom debut to remember and certainly caught the attention of the Lightweight division with an explosive...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Canelo Wants Rematch With Bivol; Discussion Really Is, Does That Take Place At 175 Or 168
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have some hard choices to make in the year ahead. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Eddy Reynoso—Alvarez’s manager and head trainer—are doing their best to map out a proper 2023 campaign for the four-division champ and reigning undisputed super middleweight king. A mandatory title defense is likely next in store for Guadalajara’s Alvarez, who is still considering a potential rematch with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Entering MMA, Signs Agreement With PFL
Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, is now starting a journey in mixed martial arts. Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced a two-part exclusive partnership with Paul. “I founded PFL to innovate, professionalize, and grow MMA, and we have done that with our disruptive sport-season format which put “fighters-first” as they control their own destiny,” said PFL Chairman and Founder Donn Davis. “Today, we begin our next phase of growth by disrupting the MMA pay-per-view market, with an unprecedented new model where fighters will be true 50-50 economic partners in PPV revenues. I’m gratified that Jake and Nakisa chose to join PFL, and I can’t wait to see what Jake does as a fighter, creator, and promoter in MMA with PFL.”
Boxing Scene
Prograis Says Lopez Will 'Absolutely Not' Fight Him Next: 'Mentally He Is Crumbling'
Regis Prograis isn’t going to dwell on a fight that probably won’t happen anytime soon. The WBC 140-pound titlist from New Orleans recently shut down the prospect of him defending his belt against Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender. Per the WBC...
Boxing Scene
Darren Cunningham: I'm Willing To Fight Anyone Ranked Higher Than Me
LAS VEGAS – 25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing. "They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it...
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis On Jaron Ennis: “That Could Be A Cool Rivalry”
Protracted stints on the shelf consistently frustrated Rashidi Ellis. In both 2019 and 2020, the highly-ranked welterweight contender fought just once. In 2021, he failed to enter the ring at all. Although his 2022 campaign appeared to be a different story, following a quick first-round knockout victory over Jose Marruffo, Ellis (24-0 15 KOs) returned to the sidelines.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young - DAZN Undercard Information
Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.
Boxing Scene
Guidry vs. Stiverne Now Tops Don King Card on Jan. 21, Makabu-Mikaelian is Off
Hall of Fame promoter Don King is making some changes to his upcoming card at Casino Miami Jai Alai, which takes place on Saturday, January 21. The card was initially announced with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu making a mandatory defense against Noel Mikaelian, but that fight appears to be off the card with no explanation provided for the cancelation.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Considers A Showdown Against Rashidi Ellis A Step Back But Is Willing To Face Him Next
Jaron Ennis was as cool as the other side of the pillow as Rashidi Ellis spewed derogatory curse words in his direction during a raged-filled rant. The 29-year-old welterweight contender is set to share the limelight with Ennis this upcoming weekend on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Boxing Scene
How Ricky Hatton Came Back From The Brink of Suicide
RICKY HATTON has detailed how he battled back from the brink of suicide with the help of a psychiatrist after falling into a deep depression after his retirement in 2009. The much-loved Manchester ‘Hitman’, who won world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, was knocked out inside two rounds by Pacquiao in Las Vegas which sent his life into a tailspin.
Boxing Scene
Eubank: Smith Will Not Be as Hard a Fight as Benn Would Have Been
January fights usually mean a grim festive period for boxers, but Chris Eubank Jr insists that the threat posed by Liam Smith was not enough for him to put his celebrations on hold. Eubank faces Smith, the two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, in Manchester on January 21, and while he has...
