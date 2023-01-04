Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, is now starting a journey in mixed martial arts. Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced a two-part exclusive partnership with Paul. “I founded PFL to innovate, professionalize, and grow MMA, and we have done that with our disruptive sport-season format which put “fighters-first” as they control their own destiny,” said PFL Chairman and Founder Donn Davis. “Today, we begin our next phase of growth by disrupting the MMA pay-per-view market, with an unprecedented new model where fighters will be true 50-50 economic partners in PPV revenues. I’m gratified that Jake and Nakisa chose to join PFL, and I can’t wait to see what Jake does as a fighter, creator, and promoter in MMA with PFL.”

2 DAYS AGO