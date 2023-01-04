Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreementsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 5
• The Monmouth County Park System will present Cutting, Splitting and Hewing on Jan. 8 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Get warmed up using a two-man saw and splitting wedge, and learn how farmers used a froe to rive shingles or a broad ax to hew beams. Open to adults. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Ocean County commissioners organize for 2023
TOMS RIVER — With family members, friends, colleagues, staff and elected officials. from the state and local levels in attendance, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners held its annual organization meeting for 2023 on Jan. 4 in the Ocean County Administration Building. With his children Jimmy and Dawn Marie...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
Tinton Falls officials grant initial support for cannabis businesses
TINTON FALLS — Two potential cannabis business operators are seeking licenses in Tinton Falls. During a meeting on Dec. 20, members of the Borough Council passed resolutions in support of applications that have been filed by Revival NJ, LLC, and Wildflower Market, LLC, as those two entities have begun taking the steps that are necessary to eventually operate cannabis businesses in the borough.
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
East Brunswick Township Council reorganizes; establishes foundation for the new year
EAST BRUNSWICK – The East Brunswick Township Council started the new year with a packed reorganization meeting to establish the foundation for 2023. The gathering on Jan. 2 began with the instating of elected council members and nominating Kevin McEvoy and Dana Zimbicki for president and vice president of the council. The meeting also honored former Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan for her tenure of service on the township council.
Toll hike breakdown for New York-New Jersey bridges, tunnels: This is what it will cost after Sunday
Drivers traveling between New York and New Jersey can expect to see higher E-ZPass charges starting Sunday, Jan. 8. Last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on each side of Manalapan, NJ road
MANALAPAN — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a driver who swiped a young pedestrian on a road in the township and kept going, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced. On Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., a juvenile was walking in the area of...
Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud
RED BANK, NJ – A former Red Bank based investment advisor is heading to federal prison for defrauding his clients. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a man from Monmouth County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing securities fraud. Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Jan. 4, 2023. “Marchi, who was previously barred from the securities industry, purported to provide investment adviser services to clients. Beginning in December 2015, he managed and controlled Precipio Capital LLC, The post Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
That’s Not A Driveway
A man and woman in New Jersey were arrested after stealing a car, fleeing police, and then falling over 21 feet off an embankment and onto a house. Fortunately the home owner was not hurt in this case, but man it could have been bad. The couple you will see...
Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 4
The year 2023 holds promise for patrons of the Ocean County Library, where new programs, innovations and plans mean new ways of “Connecting People … Building Community … Transforming Lives.”. Among the highlights:. • Launchpads – Pre-loaded and independent of the internet, Launchpads by Playaway provide brain-stimulating...
Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick
Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
