Tinton Falls, NJ

NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Ocean County commissioners organize for 2023

TOMS RIVER — With family members, friends, colleagues, staff and elected officials. from the state and local levels in attendance, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners held its annual organization meeting for 2023 on Jan. 4 in the Ocean County Administration Building. With his children Jimmy and Dawn Marie...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Tinton Falls officials grant initial support for cannabis businesses

TINTON FALLS — Two potential cannabis business operators are seeking licenses in Tinton Falls. During a meeting on Dec. 20, members of the Borough Council passed resolutions in support of applications that have been filed by Revival NJ, LLC, and Wildflower Market, LLC, as those two entities have begun taking the steps that are necessary to eventually operate cannabis businesses in the borough.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick Township Council reorganizes; establishes foundation for the new year

EAST BRUNSWICK – The East Brunswick Township Council started the new year with a packed reorganization meeting to establish the foundation for 2023. The gathering on Jan. 2 began with the instating of elected council members and nominating Kevin McEvoy and Dana Zimbicki for president and vice president of the council. The meeting also honored former Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan for her tenure of service on the township council.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud

RED BANK, NJ – A former Red Bank based investment advisor is heading to federal prison for defrauding his clients. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a man from Monmouth County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing securities fraud. Marchi, 55, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Jan. 4, 2023. “Marchi, who was previously barred from the securities industry, purported to provide investment adviser services to clients. Beginning in December 2015, he managed and controlled Precipio Capital LLC, The post Red Bank investment advisor sentenced to 33 months in prison for securities fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
wcsx.com

That’s Not A Driveway

A man and woman in New Jersey were arrested after stealing a car, fleeing police, and then falling over 21 feet off an embankment and onto a house. Fortunately the home owner was not hurt in this case, but man it could have been bad. The couple you will see...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
Tri-Town News

Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 4

The year 2023 holds promise for patrons of the Ocean County Library, where new programs, innovations and plans mean new ways of “Connecting People … Building Community … Transforming Lives.”. Among the highlights:. • Launchpads – Pre-loaded and independent of the internet, Launchpads by Playaway provide brain-stimulating...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick

Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
BRICK, NJ
