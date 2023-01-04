Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Lenovo goes beyond computing with Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and Project Chronos at CES 2023
We’ve seen plenty of new laptops and desktops so far at CES 2023, especially since silicon giants Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have all announced their newest, shiniest, and most powerful processors to date. While these cover the majority of computing needs, especially gaming, they aren’t the only personal computers available to us today. Thanks to advancements in technology, we have a variety of devices available today that make computing more mobile, more efficient, and even more personal. At CES 2023, Lenovo is showing off how it goes beyond regular computers with its most powerful tablet yet, a new e-Paper solution, and the next step in bringing mixed reality to your living room.
yankodesign.com
ROG Raikiri Pro with built-in customizable OLED screen expands gaming HUD for more options
Asus has surprised nerds at this year’s CES with an officially licensed Xbox gaming controller that has a dedicated 1.3-inch mini OLED display to beam custom animations, display favorite wallpaper, microphone status, battery status, or the active controller profile. The 128×40 resolution screen is placed right where you’d find...
yankodesign.com
Best of Razer’s gadgets launched at CES 2023 – Gamers take note
Just like every year, Razer is stealing the limelight at CES 2023 with its gaming-centric gear and peripherals. They’ve revealed gaming laptops, PC soundbar, cloud gaming handhelds, advanced webcams and a geeky headrest. Let’s have a look at what caught our attention from the Razer camp. Designer: Razer.
yankodesign.com
Dual-screen Lenovo YogaBook 9i may just be the most versatile laptop ever made
You know, we’ve spent a better part of the last decade trying to reinvent the phone. Folding phones, sliding phones, phones with two screens, pop-up cameras, anything just to make it look different and unique. Here’s the problem though, the laptop has seen barely any innovation of this vigor. Yes, companies have tried building laptops with better hinges, detachable keyboards, and even replacing the trackpad with a touchscreen. Apple tried the Touch Bar too, remember? None of them have changed the laptop’s core format… none up until now. Lenovo announced the YogaBook 9i today, a laptop that defies expectations by boasting of a dual-screen setup, 180° hinges, a detachable keyboard, a companion stylus, and the ability to use the machine in a dizzying number of new ways (we’ve got images below!)
yankodesign.com
This game-changing backpack integrates Apple Find My for your peace of mind
It’s no longer unusual for people to carry laptops in their bags, whether they sling them over their backs or hang them over their shoulders. Most of these people probably don’t give a second thought to the overall design of these bags, focusing simply on how they look to make a good impression in public. The novelty of appearances, however, easily wears off once discomfort and inconvenience creep in, often leading to buyer’s remorse. Even worse is the horror of realizing that your bag may have been stolen or left behind somewhere, including your precious laptop and other properties. With a new trend in people’s lifestyles, it is high time for accessories such as bags to get an upgrade in order to better serve their owners. That’s exactly what the HyperPack Pro brings to the table, offering not only smart charging pass-throughs and battery pack pockets, but also security and peace of mind to modern-day workers and creatives.
yankodesign.com
BMW i Vision Dee is a smart companion on wheels for future motorheads
What if a smart car has the emotional intellect of the vehicles depicted in “Cars” movie and the futuristic aptitude of Knight Rider? At CES 2023 BMW has unveiled just what we imagined in pipedreams. Meet i Vision Dee concept of the future that we had the chance...
yankodesign.com
Lenovo’s latest ‘ThinkBook Plus Twist’ takes the dual-screen laptop format and gives it 180° dynamism
Remember the ThinkPad Twist from 2012? It’s back in a bigger, badder, and better avatar. Lenovo announced yet another addition to its ThinkBook Plus series that builds on the innovative line by introducing the ThinkBook Plus Twist, a dual-display hybrid laptop designed for SMB users. The ThinkBook Plus Twist comes with a traditional OLED display and a not-so-traditional color e-ink display on its back. The displays are connected to the base of the laptop by a 180° swivel hinge that lets you flip things over based on your need. The e-ink display also comes with tablet functionality and a stylus input, making it perhaps the most bizarrely beautiful versatile laptop from Lenovo in a decade!
yankodesign.com
This minimal IKEA-worthy kitchen with recyclable parts is designed to last a lifetime
Today, almost everything or everyone has gone green, whether it involves wearing clothes created from bio textiles or using gadgets powered by solar energy – sustainability is running high on everyone’s mind, and we’re always using/looking for an eco-friendly alternative to the mass-produced designs we’ve grown so accustomed to. So, why should kitchens be an exception? How about transforming our kitchens into sustainable spaces as well? Seems like Danish startup Stykka comes from the same school of thought since they designed their innovative ‘LoopKitchen’.
yankodesign.com
Sony debuts its first ever accessible gaming controller at CES 2023
As a part of the CES 2023 presentation, Sony has announced its foray into the accessibility option for the ecosystem to customize to the needs of people with limited motor control. The Japanese electronics giant revealed it is working on a new accessibility controller kit for PS5 codenamed “Project Leonardo” to give disabled gamers equal strategic advantage as normal players.
yankodesign.com
The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC is just as pretty on the back as it is on the front…
Crafted to look like a sophisticated visual balancing act, the Lenovo Yoga AIO is a marvel of design and engineering. This absolute looker of an all-in-one PC comes with an expansive 31.5-inch, 3-side borderless, 4K 100% sRGB display connected to its base by a gorgeously minimal metal hinge that lets you adjust the display angle to your liking. On the base, you’ve got 7 ports for better cable management, including a pass-through USB-C port that lets you charge both your AIO as well as a laptop (if you’re using it as an external display). The circular base, although compact, even comes with built-in Harman Kardon speakers, along with a dedicated wireless charging zone for your smartphone or AirPods.
yankodesign.com
Lenovo refreshes its laptop line at CES 2023 with a new Slim 7, Yoga 6, and Yoga 9i laptops
As Lenovo took the CES limelight to debut some of its most uniquely innovative products, it also provided the company with the opportunity to refresh some of its classics and crowd-favorite machines with newer specs and a better design. They debuted the Slim 7, an “exquisitely designed portable yet powerful device” while giving the Yoga 6 and Yoga 9i hardware bumps in the form of newer processors from AMD and Intel respectively.
yankodesign.com
Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerators helps you truly own your kitchen
Most people would probably claim their rooms or the living room as their headquarters inside a house, but those who love cooking or preparing meals for the family will lay claim to the kitchen as their kingdom. There is no shortage of kitchen appliances and products that are designed to help make people’s lives easier, but few among these are also designed to appeal to their personal aesthetic tastes. It’s easier to get that kind of more personalized touch when it comes to kitchen tools and utensils, not so much for large appliances that are mass-produced to cater to the general public. That’s where bespoke products come in, and Samsung’s latest line of smart refrigerators try to fill this niche with appliances that not only look smart but are also pretty smart internally as well.
yankodesign.com
The latest G-Shock watch brings a Japanese toy capsule inspired twist to your wrist
I haven’t worn an actual watch for the past 5 years or so, ever since the advent of the smartwatch. But lately, I’ve been thinking about going “old school” once again since I like the designs of these watches better than the usual designs I see even on the most fashionable of smartwatches. Back in my school days, I’ve always wanted to have those bulky but cute G-Shock watches, although I had to settle for a Baby G. But now that I’m considering going back to the more colorful basics, this new one from Casio is such an appealing option.
yankodesign.com
Lenovo’s Legion series includes next-gen gaming laptop, tower PCs and monitors for a geek’s den
The Lenovo Legion 2023 devices are here for the CES 2023 extravaganza. As predicted, the latest series is meant for power users who like to play video games or use processing-hungry software. For this they’ve got a lineup of AI-tuned power-packed PCs, monitors and accessories to set a new precedence in PC gaming.
yankodesign.com
This collection of sustainable bio textiles is grown completely from grass root
At the 2022 London Design Festival, Zena Holloway presented an intriguing collection of sculptures, products, and wearables grown completely from grass root! Called, ‘Rootfull’, the collection was presented at the inaugural edition of the ‘Materials Matter’ design fair. Designer: Zena Holloway. The collection includes a dress...
yankodesign.com
Here’s a complete look at the latest HTC Vive XR Elite glasses that debuted at CES 2023
The company cryptically leaked an image to The Verge in December, but now we have more details as HTC finally revealed the Vive XR Elite, their $1099 standalone headset designed to offer mixed reality experiences with full-color passthrough video. The new images offer a clearer view of what the headset...
yankodesign.com
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook laptop comes with MagSafe-style snap-on modular accessories
Do you remember the Moto Mods? Sure, they date back to 2016, so I won’t fault you for forgetting about them, but the company announced a series of modular accessories like a battery pack, speakers, and a Hasselblad camera that could basically snap onto the back of the Moto Z phone. Magnets would hold the accessories in place, and connector pins would allow the accessories to interface with the phone. While the logistics of that idea never really worked out (Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem is limited to charging too), the idea seemed rather impressive, and Lenovo (who owned Motorola back in the day) is implementing it with their latest ThinkBook 16p.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 sustainable designs to help you go green in 2023
Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment in 2023! Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial. And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything. Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth. From a sustainable and modular coffee machine to a bicycle seat made from cork– we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green in 2023!
yankodesign.com
We tried the electric remote-controlled skates at CES 2023 and we’ve got… thoughts.
While in theory, the Atmos Gear feels like a winning idea, they’re about as game-changing as the hoverboard, i.e., they’ll probably exist as just a niche product. The Segway and Hoverboard had pretty much the same instant appeal to their respective demographics when they launched, but they weren’t really what they promised to be – the future of transportation. The owner of the Segway company also pretty ironically died when his Segway drove off a cliff. Emblematic? Maybe. However, morbid news aside, a new company by the name of Atmos Gear really grabbed eyeballs at CES this year, with journalists zipping around on their electric skates. The skates, which look like your average pair of inlines and are connected by wires to a sling bag that houses the battery pack. A handheld remote lets you control your skates, which can hit speeds up to 25km/h with a range of 20 kilometers on a full battery charge. Needless to say, they can be used as regular skates even when the battery’s depleted.
yankodesign.com
Hear better in style at crowded places with the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds
The inability to hear a conversation clearly in a crowded or noisy place may not always be an outcome of the environment. Get your hearing ability tested!. A visit to an audiologist can show you the light but clipping a hearing aid behind the ear is so embarrassing. Thankfully, unless you’re deep into the medical condition; trendier, wireless earbuds-style hearing aids are available over the counter. Adding to the options, Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus is a new entrant, aligned directly at people with slight hearing abnormalities.
Comments / 0