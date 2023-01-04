Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
abc17news.com
ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia
ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
Columbia Missourian
Go COMO could temporarily combine bus routes, citing operator shortage
Columbia’s public transit service says it needs to temporarily combine bus routes because of an ongoing staffing shortage, proposing the city shift to longer loops — but no stop eliminations. The possible changes are part of a presentation that the Columbia City Council will consider at a Monday...
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 7, 2023
Hazel Faye Mitchell, 77, of Columbia died Jan. 5, 2023. A visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Simpson Chapel. Services will follow. Thomas Allen Quint, 83, of Columbia died Jan. 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Columbia Missourian
Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus Thursday night
Columbia police extricated a man from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned Thursday night near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. MU police, Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
Second Chance shelter sets pet adoption record in 2022
Columbia Second Chance pet adoption center set a new record of 1,022 cat and dog adoptions in 2022, as well as a record for pets taken in. Jordan Rowes, Second Chance’s operations director, said the shelter’s record-setting 2022 was largely due to its “established community presence.”
kjluradio.com
One-million dollar scratchers ticket told at Holts Summit convenience store
A $1-million lottery ticket is sold in Callaway County. The Missouri Lotto reports the “100X The Money” scratchers ticket was purchased at the Holts Summit FastLane. The prize was claimed on Tuesday. This is the second sizeable scratchers prize won in Holts Summit in the past year. A...
South College Avenue shut down after car flips
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Ronald McDonald House sells old property ahead of relocation
COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday. Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at...
kjluradio.com
Gas prices on the rise in Missouri due to demand and winter storm
Gas prices are creeping back up in Missouri due to holiday travel demand and winter storms. AAA Missouri reports that the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.94, thirteen cents higher than this day last week. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, at $3 a gallon.
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 years
Farmers Mercantile Company building in High Hill, Missouri. The building is on the south side of Boone's Lick Road.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. I always had the feeling that when someone from an old general store said, come back, they meant it even if it were just for the chat.
KOMU
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
Columbia Missourian
Weeks after Monroe County train derailment, crash site still not cleared
MONROE COUNTY - It's been weeks since a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Paris, Missouri, after colliding with a semi-truck on Nov. 17, 2022. The railroad opened the next day, but "not much has changed since then," said Monroe County Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Allen DeOrnellus.
Columbia Missourian
School funds, I-70 improvements among Chamber of Commerce legislative goals
Education funding, expanding broadband internet access and improvements to Interstate 70 mark the Columbia Chamber of Commerce's agenda for the new legislative session. The nonprofit's goals — focused on local business — have some parallels with the priorities of Boone County legislators who attended the Chamber's agenda unveiling event on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 1