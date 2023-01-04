Read full article on original website
Related
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
livingetc.com
How to organize your kitchen drawers in 6 easy steps - the expert guide to a decluttered life
Given how much we rely on the kitchen to be the hub of the home, how do we ensure that our they alleviate our pressures and not add to them? How do we avoid spending 10 minutes rummaging in countless drawers to find a peeler? Or have to lift out huge cast iron casserole dishes to access the frying pan you use everyday?
MySanAntonio
How to organize a small, messy kitchen
My kitchen is small. It’s not the smallest I’ve seen, but space is definitely at a premium. I have friends in New York City with kitchens that don’t even accommodate a refrigerator and some who have lived in places where the bathtub is in the kitchen. At about 76 square feet, mine is a pretty typical sized kitchen for a pre-war city building: one bank of cabinets butts right up to the window; there is space for a 27.5-inch wide refrigerator (no larger), and there is no room for a table (or really more than one person). There is only enough clearance between the two small banks of cabinets to accommodate the open refrigerator door: no more and no less.
thespruceeats.com
TikTok’s Queen of Cleaning Shows Us How to Master Kitchen Chores and Have Fun Doing It
Think of your absolute least favorite chores. Odds are, at least one of them takes place in the kitchen. Whether you dread tackling your constant piles of dishes, taking out that heaping bag of trash, or deep-cleaning all the burned-on residue from your oven, keeping your cooking and eating space clean and hygienic can be time consuming, not to mention a little gross from time to time.
Most of the Pioneer Woman Kitchen Collection Is on Sale at Walmart—and We’re Freaking Out
Here at Taste of Home, we can’t get enough of Walmart‘s Pioneer Woman collection. Between the pretty florals and the farmhouse style Christmas collection, I can’t get this cheerful cookware out of my mind. Imagine this Sales Editor‘s shock when Walmart announced their biggest Pioneer Woman sale of the year—I almost hit the ceiling!
Watch Woman Redecorate Her Entire Kitchen for Under $30
It’s about small changes that make a big difference.
Woman Shares How In Four Months She Transformed Her 80s Kitchen Into a Modern Dream
And she did it for under $5k.
KTEN.com
How to Clean Wood Floors
Originally Posted On: https://www.thecleaningcollective.co.uk/news/how-to-guides/how-to-clean-wood-floors. Real wood flooring is the luxury choice for any room. The natural colours and markings make for a completely unique floor that is only found in your home, adding a charming appeal to the overall aesthetic of the room. Real wood floors are also available in a range of colours, dependent on the type of wood used and the finish used on the wood.
Woman Refinishes Kitchen Table Into Something Pinterest-Worthy
Who says your furniture can't be pin-spired?
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Dog Defiantly Standing on Hind Legs When Owner Says 'No' Delights Internet
The video of Myko the rescue dog has received more than 19 million views, with one TikToker writing, "It's the head tilt!!! I'm obsessed!!!"
Surprise! Girl wishing for a puppy has the best reaction
Seven-year-old Claire Hammer's dreams come true when she unwraps a surprise box with her very own hypoallergenic puppy in it in Frisco, Texas.
CNET
Cleaning Out Your Closet for the New Year? Here's How to Declutter and Organize
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Are your closet doors barely closing, or are you tripping on clothes and shoes every time you open them up? The start of a new year brings a much-needed opportunity for a clean slate, and that means starting with your closet.
Washingtonian.com
Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?
Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
Ronin surprised by dad on bday
When Ronin opened a mystery birthday gift from his military dad he had no idea Senior Master Sergeant Mark Coffelt was watching from the wings.
AOL Corp
Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 right now — save up to 50%
We turn to Ina Garten for her delicious yet simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast iron pan on sale, we had to share the news ASAP. Few chefs have as much of an impact as Ina, aka the Barefoot Contessa. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining guests.
Essence
First Look: Tabitha Brown Returns To The Kitchen With Third Target Collection
"With this collection, I intentionally want to spread joy in the kitchen through food and color." Coming off the heels of her successful second collection focused on home decor and adding uniqueness to your space, Tabitha Brown is launching her third line at Target. This collection is all about nourishing the mind, body, and soul with delightful, and yes, colorful, vegan-based food and cookware for your kitchen, hoping to bring love to every home and family gathering. This new collection includes low-lift delicious vegan food options, like dips/spreads, soups/sauces, and snacks (Brown’s favorites are the dill pickle popcorn, pickled okra, plant-based barbecue burger, and mango-basil sausages.)
Dad gives his daughter a 'pick a card' adventure and her choices were adorable
Have you seen those “pick a card date nights” floating around on TikTok?It’s usually reserved for romantic couples, and shows one partner picking from two pieces of paper labeled with different activities like “picnic in the park” or “dinner and a movie.” They won’t be able to see what’s on the card until they choose, and it’s always fun to see their reaction after the fact … especially when they accidentally pick a chore. Yeah, some partners go there. One dad decided to take the idea and add his own twist—taking his young daughter out on their own "pick a card" adventure. Absolute cuteness ensued.
Comments / 0