Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
ELMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).
Brandon Scott Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, officials confirmed with News 19.
The 39-year-old was immediately taken to the healthcare unit where “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.” Taylor was pronounced dead by medical staff.
He had been convicted in Madison County for possession/receiving a controlled substance.
ADOC's Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding Taylor's death and will release more information once the investigation is complete.
