buckscountyherald.com
Career burglar sentenced to 10-20 years in prison for Bucks burglaries, robbery
A career burglar from New Jersey was sentenced Tuesday, to serve up to 20 years in state prison for committing several burglaries throughout Bucks County from May 2018 to May 2019. Billy M. Woodard, 57, of Trenton, N.J., was convicted in a November non-jury trial of one count of robbery...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Woman sentenced for GoFundMe scam involving homeless veteran in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA — Kate McClure, one of the three perpetrators involved in the notorious GoFundMe scam that raised $400,000 based on a bogus story about helping a homeless veteran, was sentenced Friday to three years in New Jersey State Prison, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said. McClure, 32, of...
Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police
An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
Mercury
Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
playpennsylvania.com
$20K Craps Cheating Scheme Lands Mohegan PA Casino Dealer And Patron In Jail
Casinos everywhere have big money on the line at all times. With many hands involved in dealing, playing and moving money around in casinos, it pays to be vigilant. Of course, casinos in Pennsylvania have high levels of surveillance to keep an eye out for cheating and theft. And good...
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
By ‘the grace of God’ Palmer Township shooting wasn’t deadly, DA says
New Year’s Eve for one Lehigh Valley family was shattered by gunfire, and the victims and court records are detailing how close those bullets came to the 11 adults and children home at the time. “When you fire a gun like that you are depending on the grace of...
Police looking for suspects that stole vehicle with woman still inside at Pa. Walmart: report
Police in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, are searching for two women suspected of stealing a vehicle while a passenger was still sitting inside it, according to a story from 6ABC. It all happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Walmart along the 200 block of...
Pa. officer sued for allegedly taking off his pants at work multiple times
A Pa. officer has been accused of repeatedly taking off his pants at work. Now a colleague is suing. Jose Dones, a community relations officer, of the Philadelphia Police Department’s 26th District, has been accused of changing his pants in the middle of the office on a regular basis instead of using a locker room, according to the lawsuit filed by officer Kelly Neal.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting
READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
Deaths of married couple found in Pa. home ruled a double homicide: update
The deaths of a married couple found inside of a Pa. home during another missing person’s search ruled a double homicide, police confirmed on Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police found the bodies in a Chester Heights home on Monday around 5:15 p.m. during a welfare check, according to 6ABC. The...
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
‘On Patrol: Live’: Here’s how that active shooter situation played out on show’s first night in Wilkes-Barre
One thing folks will never say is that the first night for the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” in Wilkes-Barre was not interesting. In fact, the first night in Pa. for the show, which as its title suggests features live video from several different police departments across the country, featured a rare scene for “OP Live” as the cameras were called back and pulled away from an active shooter call in the city.
fox29.com
Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
2 carjacking suspects steal vehicle with woman still inside at King of Prussia Walmart
Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her family members shopped inside the Walmart. Two female suspects approached the vehicle and then forced their way in.
Harrisburg, PA
