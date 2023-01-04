ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
GREENSBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

