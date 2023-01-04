Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
Mooresville tables decision on proposed residential development on Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After an hourslong public hearing Tuesday night, Mooresville’s board of commissioners did not make a final decision on approvals that would pave the way for a large, lakefront residential project. Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development is seeking to rezone and annex a 96.8-acre site off Transco...
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem city council approves installation of 25 license-plate cameras throughout the city
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. On Tuesday evening Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Flock Safety, a company known for its surveillance technology.
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
rhinotimes.com
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
rhinotimes.com
Cost of New Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Now Twice What Was Planned
At a time when Harris Teeter is selling some cartons of eggs for more than $9, it’s no surprise that a new headquarters for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is going to end up costing taxpayers a whole lot more than was expected when the new headquarters project was approved three years ago.
wfdd.org
Greensboro opens new Safe Parking site for those experiencing homelessness
The City of Greensboro has opened a new space to assist those experiencing homelessness. It's called Safe Parking and is geared toward people living out of their vehicles who need a place to park overnight. The space is located at 3910 Clifton Road in Greensboro, off of Wendover Avenue, and...
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
WXII 12
Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
carolinajournal.com
Watauga County, three towns ask N.C. Supreme Court to reject Boone’s tax challenge
Watauga County and three of its towns want the N.C. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit from Boone. That town challenges Watauga's system for splitting local sales tax revenue. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled against Boone in what's described as a "messy, local political squabble." Watauga County and...
