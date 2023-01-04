ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Why it will be harder to grab McDonald’s if you’re driving through New York

By Aliza Chasan
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09c46a_0k3UFZC100

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hungry travelers in New York may have to look elsewhere if they’re hoping for a Big Mac.

Effective Jan. 1, the McDonald’s locations still located at New York Thruway service areas were shut down, according to the Thruway Authority. The McDonald’s operating agreement expired on New Year’s Eve.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK’d by new state laws

Drivers used to be able to pick up McNuggets and more at Malden, Scuyler, Warners, Ontario, Angola East, Port Byron, DeWitt, Mohawk, Guilderland, Modena and Ramapo service areas.

They’ll be replaced with Applegreen C-Stores. Some service areas may have Sbarro, Subway or Burger King locations.

In addition to closing down the McDonald’s locations, the Thruway service also closed down the Ramapo and Warners service areas for construction. Each location will be entirely rebuilt. Drivers will still be able to gas up at the locations during construction.

More NY news

All 27 Thruway service areas will be modernized. When the plans were announced, officials said “expanded food concepts” would include Shake Shack, Panera, Popeyes, Burger King, Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Taste NY and Applegreen Convenience Stores. Construction on the service areas began in 2021.

“This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry,” the Thruway Authority executive director said when the construction was announced. “This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
Hot 99.1

5 New Fast-Food Chains Likely To Make Their Upstate Debut in 2023

Jumping straight from COVID lockdowns and restrictions to high costs and staffing shortages has meant a brutal three years for restaurants. Chains and local eateries both struggled to adapt to a takeout and delivery only world. Now with restrictions lifted and a better economic outlook for 2023, several big chains are prepping huge expansions that could likely create a few more options for Upstate NY diners.
GEORGIA STATE
Lite 98.7

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Perfect Pickup Truck For New York State

New York is getting ready to make more changes over the next couple of years when it comes to the vehicles we drive. For now, it's best to plan ahead and be ready for those changes and if you love pickup trucks, there may be one that is ideal. Over...
Hudson Valley Post

Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
96.9 WOUR

The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?

Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?

The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.
wearebuffalo.net

Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
techaiapp.com

The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
NEW YORK STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WTNH

WTNH

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy