easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Receives Jobs And Education For Texans (JET) Grant
Pictured above: Juan Sanchez works with the Miller. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) had issued over $54 million for 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants. “Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training...
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
A cold front will move into the area today with slightly cooler and drier air behind it. Thunderstorms are possible along the cold front later this afternoon and evening, mainly in Central Texas. We cannot rule out a couple of intense storms with small hail and gusty winds. Today and...
easttexasradio.com
Wet And Cooler Saturday
A cold front will move into the area on Saturday morning, with patchy fog and light rain possible south of I-20. Thunderstorms are possible along the front later Saturday afternoon, mainly in Central Texas. We cannot rule out a couple of intense storms with small hail and gusty winds. It will be slightly cooler and drier following the front’s passage, but temperatures will still be near or above average.
