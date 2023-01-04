Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
John Marshall ranked #1 high school basketball team in the country
The John Marshall High School boys' basketball team in Richmond was ranked as the number one team in the nation, according to the national ranking publication MaxPreps.
UVA Women's Basketball Begins Brutal Three-Game Stretch at No. 9 Virginia Tech
UVA plays three-consecutive ranked opponents in the next week, including back-to-back road games against top ten teams
247Sports
How did Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Class Stack Up Against the ACC?
In December, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry signed his first full-cycle recruiting class for the Hokies. The Hokies signed 25 prospects with one still technically outstanding (TE Zeke Wimbush who is currently a gray shirt candidate). As a whole, the class was the No. 5 recruiting class in the...
All-ACC Defensive Back Cam'Ron Kelly Transfers to Virginia from UNC
North Carolina defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly announced his commitment to UVA on Friday
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome continues to impress in stint with Golden State
Ty Jerome had another big night for Golden State, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the Warriors’ 122-119 buzzer-beating loss to Detroit Wednesday night. Jerome, a fourth-year NBA veteran, and 2019 Virginia Basketball alum, has been getting more minutes in the Dubs’ rotation since star guard Steph Curry went down to a shoulder injury in a 125-119 loss at Indiana on Dec. 14.
USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier discusses playing at Galen Center with Wheeler (Ga.) team
Collier's Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) team fell to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 66-55
Georgia vs. TCU: College Football Playoff national championship prediction, preview
It all comes down to this, as Georgia and TCU meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game with everything on the line. For the Bulldogs, it's a chance to emerge as the latest dynasty of the playoff era, joining the ranks of Alabama and Clemson with multiple titles, coming in as ...
