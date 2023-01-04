ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

247Sports

How did Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Class Stack Up Against the ACC?

In December, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry signed his first full-cycle recruiting class for the Hokies. The Hokies signed 25 prospects with one still technically outstanding (TE Zeke Wimbush who is currently a gray shirt candidate). As a whole, the class was the No. 5 recruiting class in the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome continues to impress in stint with Golden State

Ty Jerome had another big night for Golden State, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the Warriors’ 122-119 buzzer-beating loss to Detroit Wednesday night. Jerome, a fourth-year NBA veteran, and 2019 Virginia Basketball alum, has been getting more minutes in the Dubs’ rotation since star guard Steph Curry went down to a shoulder injury in a 125-119 loss at Indiana on Dec. 14.
INDIANA STATE

