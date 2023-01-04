ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood man failed to register as a sex offender

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in Broome County Court, Richard Lance, 39, of Kirkwood, pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

In August of 2022, Lance reported to law enforcement that he was living at a residence in Johnson City, but he was not.

He then failed to provide an updated address to local law enforcement.

“The New York State Sex Offender Registration Act implemented reporting guidelines for a
reason – the protection of the public. Compliance is not optional. The Broome County
Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will continue to work together tracking
offenders and vigorously prosecuting them,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County
District Attorney.

Lance will be sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in New York State prison on March 22nd.

He was convicted of rape in 2008.

