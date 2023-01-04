ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

PennLive.com

DraftKings promo code unleashes Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for NBA or NFL

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers betting on any NBA or NFL game can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
PennLive.com

Former Ohio State QB could be headed back to prison this week

It looks like former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be headed back to prison. According to multiple reports, the 62-year-old, who last made headlines back in June when police in Hilliard, Ohio reportedly found him unresponsive in a Hampton Inn with a substance they say later tested positive for cocaine, will go in front of a judge Friday to answer for that incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
PennLive.com

High school rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show continues Saturday

Two days of rodeo by members of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association began Friday night at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023. Students from all over Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and even New Jersey compete in steer wrestling, barrel racing, calf roping and other rodeo events in the Large Arena.
HARRISBURG, PA
KTLA

Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
ABC4

LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online

Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
ATHENS, GA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

