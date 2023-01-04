Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers new Bet $5, Get $200 offer for January 2023
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking for the best way to bet on any sporting event today can get a...
BetMGM Ohio promo: Bet $10, Get $200 in bet credit offer for NFL Week 18
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, football fans in Ohio who bet on any NFL matchup this week can earn a Bet $10, Get $200...
DraftKings promo code unleashes Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for NBA or NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers betting on any NBA or NFL game can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Former Ohio State QB could be headed back to prison this week
It looks like former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be headed back to prison. According to multiple reports, the 62-year-old, who last made headlines back in June when police in Hilliard, Ohio reportedly found him unresponsive in a Hampton Inn with a substance they say later tested positive for cocaine, will go in front of a judge Friday to answer for that incident.
High school rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show continues Saturday
Two days of rodeo by members of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association began Friday night at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023. Students from all over Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and even New Jersey compete in steer wrestling, barrel racing, calf roping and other rodeo events in the Large Arena.
Who are the women who will vie for the heart of ‘The Bachelor’? (One is a Pa. native and Penn State grad)
Get ready Bachelor Nation. Season 27 of “The Bachelor” starts 8-10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC. LIVE STREAM: ABC on fuboTV (free trial) This season will star Zach Shallcross, 26, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California. Shallcross appeared in season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with Rachel Recchia.
American Airlines stops service to 3 cities. Here are all 18 stops, including one in Pa., cut since the pandemic began
American Airlines has cut three more cities from its network, according to multiple reports. The carrier announced this week that it will no longer serve Del Rio, Texas; Columbus, Georgia, and Long Beach, California. That makes 18 markets that the American has dropped since the beginning of the pandemic, and...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $325 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Gervonta Davis scores TKO as Hector Luis Garcia quites before 9th
Gervonta Davis rocked Hector Luis Garcia with a hard left hand at the end of Round 8 and earned a TKO victory when Garcia couldn't come out for the ninth.
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118
CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online
Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
High school students compete in the rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show
High school students from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York compete in the second day of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association annual Farm Show rodeo in the large arena in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 7, 2023. Events include Steer Wrestling, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Barrels and Calf roping.
Sportsmanship matters, at the Bengals/Bills game and in Congress | Opinion
At this writing, the U.S. House of Representatives is tied up in knots by a handful of far-right dissidents who have decided to hijack the Republican Party for their own purposes. Even if the logjam is broken in favor of Kevin McCarthy, the new Speaker will find himself in a legislative straightjacket that will require constant groveling to a rebellious faction.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0