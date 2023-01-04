K.J. Henry is sixth Clemson football player to declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Graduate defensive end K.J. Henry became the sixth Clemson player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Henry made his announcement via social media.

“I want to thank my family – my mother, sister, my dad and my brother – all that crew back home that’s been support for me ever since I showed up at Clemson,” Henry said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without them. My teammates, my brothers, since Day 1. It has been an up-and-down journey for me, but you guys have been right by my side with a laugh, and love and memories, on and off the field. I’ve really appreciated every single moment we’ve had together.

“I’d like to thank my coaches and he support staff here at Clemson. It really is a family. You guys have been here for me, on and off the field, helping me mature through this program and helping me reach the goals that I set out as a freshman.

“Lastly I want to thank the fans, the university and this great community for the best support a kid from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, could ever ask for. …you guys have been there every step of the way and I’m forever indebted for the support and love that you’ve shown my family and myself.

“With that being said, my time here has come to an end. …Until I see you next time, but it’s my time to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Much love.”

Henry, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior, joins fellow defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy in entering their names for the draft along with linebacker Trenton Simpson, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and tight end Davis Allen.

Henry had 51 tackles last season – the sixth-best total on the team – and played in all 14 games. Henry had nine tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks, and led the Tigers with 13 quarterback hurries.

His career total included 139 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and 11 passes broken up over 58 games.