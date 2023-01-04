Michigan's 2023 recruiting class wasn't quite as good as many thought it could or should be given U-M's incredible success on the field in 2021 and 2022. However, Jim Harbaugh has managed to bolster his roster in a major why via the transfer portal. Per 247 Sports, Michigan is currently sitting at No. 4 nationally in the transfer portal rankings with seven commitments. The Wolverines are behind only Florida State, Colorado and LSU.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO