10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Wichita Eagle
NFL announces how playoffs will be determined. Here’s how it affects the Chiefs
Update: The NFL owners approved NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s proposed resolution regarding potential game location changes on Friday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Kansas City Chiefs can earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders — a fact...
Wichita Eagle
Bills DB Damar Hamlin ‘Awake’ & ‘Showing Signs of Improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer in a coma, awake and showing more signs of improvement, according to teammate Kaiir Elam. Hamlin has been in the hospital since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest in the MNF game against the Cincinnati Bengals. JAN 3 FALCONS SIGN CB JOHN...
Wichita Eagle
‘Chills through my body’: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shaken by injury to Damar Hamlin
Patrick Mahomes stayed up late Monday, and during time typically reserved either for sleep or preparation for the Raiders this weekend, he instead scrolled through the Twitter app on his phone. Over and over again. The Chiefs quarterback’s thumb moved through the latest tweets section, hoping to find an update...
Wichita Eagle
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
The NFL leaders got creative. They even got a little confusing. But in the end, they got it right. Well, there were no right answers, not entirely, but the league found a solution that is perhaps ... the least wrong?. None among the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals should be completely...
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game
DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Patriots Week 18: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
It's been an unprecedented week in the history of the league, and the game of football took a backseat to the importance and fragility of human life. Nearly a week after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after making a tackle during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Bills, it's back to business as usual for the NFL. ... kind of.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Caylin Newton, Wide Receiver, William & Mary Tribe
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Look: Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Comments Since On-Field Collapse
CINCINNATI — Bills safety Damar Hamlin's status continues to improve after collapsing on the field during Buffalo's Week 17 matchup against Cincinnati. Hamlin, 24, is at the University of Cincinnati medical center. He's breathing on his own, has talked with teammates and made his first public comments on Saturday.
Wichita Eagle
A New Situation for Dobbs, A Familiar One for Titans
NASHVILLE – This is not the first time the Tennessee Titans have been in this position. Five years ago, Mike Vrabel’s first as a head coach, the Titans needed a win in the final week of the regular season to make the playoffs. And they needed a backup quarterback to help them do it while their opponent had a No. 1 overall draft pick running their offense.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants: Five to Watch in 2022 Regular-Season Finale
The New York Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time in six years following their best regular season performance last week when they defeated the Colts 38-10. With the sixth seed secured, the Giants will likely rest their key players against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. The Eagles, who have a two-game losing streak with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm, have been trying to lock up the number one seed in the NFC so they can get a first-round bye and have home-field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
Al Holcomb Details the Evolution of the Panthers’ Most Underrated Player
Carolina's defense figured to take a step back in 2022 in terms of a consistent pass rush with Haason Reddick returning to his home of Philadelphia to sign with the Eagles. While many, including myself, thought the Panthers needed to make a move in free agency to replace Reddick, the organization felt strongly that one player, in particular, would step up and fill the void.
Wichita Eagle
Ranking Broncos’ Most Linked HC Candidates in 2023
The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.
Wichita Eagle
Pending Free Agent Ogbo Okoronkwo Wants To Stay With Hometown Texans
Ogbo Okoronkwo relentlessly chases down quarterbacks with uncanny timing and instincts. And the Houston Texans pass rusher’s combination of speed and moves off the edge has changed his status in the NFL and his future earnings. Installed as a starting defensive end, the Alief Taylor graduate has thrived for...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Jalen Mills, Jonnu Smith OUT; Roster Moves at Bills
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots travel to Western New York for their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, both cornerback Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith will not be among them. The Pats downgraded the pair of 2021 free-agent signings to ‘out’ for Sunday’s game....
Wichita Eagle
Saints Injury Roundup: Adebo, Peat Ruled Out for Week 18
The Saints put out of their final injury report for the 2022 regular season, which sees two players ruled out of action ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. Here's how things look for Week 18. OUT: Paulson Adebo (hamstring), Andrus Peat (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Justin Evans (shoulder), James Hurst (foot),...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Jackson Has ‘Strong Chance’ to Play in Wild-Card Round
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” to play in Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend despite having missed five games to end the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Jackson suffered a knee injury in a game vs. the Broncos in early December, and hasn’t played...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18
The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
