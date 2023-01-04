ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Wichita Eagle

Bills DB Damar Hamlin ‘Awake’ & ‘Showing Signs of Improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer in a coma, awake and showing more signs of improvement, according to teammate Kaiir Elam. Hamlin has been in the hospital since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest in the MNF game against the Cincinnati Bengals. JAN 3 FALCONS SIGN CB JOHN...
KTLA

Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
Wichita Eagle

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game

DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Patriots Week 18: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

It's been an unprecedented week in the history of the league, and the game of football took a backseat to the importance and fragility of human life. Nearly a week after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after making a tackle during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Bills, it's back to business as usual for the NFL. ... kind of.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

A New Situation for Dobbs, A Familiar One for Titans

NASHVILLE – This is not the first time the Tennessee Titans have been in this position. Five years ago, Mike Vrabel’s first as a head coach, the Titans needed a win in the final week of the regular season to make the playoffs. And they needed a backup quarterback to help them do it while their opponent had a No. 1 overall draft pick running their offense.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants: Five to Watch in 2022 Regular-Season Finale

The New York Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time in six years following their best regular season performance last week when they defeated the Colts 38-10. With the sixth seed secured, the Giants will likely rest their key players against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. The Eagles, who have a two-game losing streak with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm, have been trying to lock up the number one seed in the NFC so they can get a first-round bye and have home-field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Al Holcomb Details the Evolution of the Panthers’ Most Underrated Player

Carolina's defense figured to take a step back in 2022 in terms of a consistent pass rush with Haason Reddick returning to his home of Philadelphia to sign with the Eagles. While many, including myself, thought the Panthers needed to make a move in free agency to replace Reddick, the organization felt strongly that one player, in particular, would step up and fill the void.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Ranking Broncos’ Most Linked HC Candidates in 2023

The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Pending Free Agent Ogbo Okoronkwo Wants To Stay With Hometown Texans

Ogbo Okoronkwo relentlessly chases down quarterbacks with uncanny timing and instincts. And the Houston Texans pass rusher’s combination of speed and moves off the edge has changed his status in the NFL and his future earnings. Installed as a starting defensive end, the Alief Taylor graduate has thrived for...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Jalen Mills, Jonnu Smith OUT; Roster Moves at Bills

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots travel to Western New York for their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, both cornerback Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith will not be among them. The Pats downgraded the pair of 2021 free-agent signings to ‘out’ for Sunday’s game....
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Saints Injury Roundup: Adebo, Peat Ruled Out for Week 18

The Saints put out of their final injury report for the 2022 regular season, which sees two players ruled out of action ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. Here's how things look for Week 18. OUT: Paulson Adebo (hamstring), Andrus Peat (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Justin Evans (shoulder), James Hurst (foot),...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Jackson Has ‘Strong Chance’ to Play in Wild-Card Round

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” to play in Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend despite having missed five games to end the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Jackson suffered a knee injury in a game vs. the Broncos in early December, and hasn’t played...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18

The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy