ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Heavy rains wreak havoc on Athens area roads; some to need extensive repairs

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DaW2_0k3UE6xe00

The Athens area faced a barrage of rain that caused heavy damage to several roadways early Wednesday during flash floods. In one instance, a car fell into a road fissure caused by flooding.

“If there were any closed roads, it’s definitely not surprising at all,” said weather service Lead Forecaster Kyle Thiem. Most of Clarke County received somewhere between 3 to 4.5 inches of rain during this period, he said.

“This a pretty significant event and that’s over 24 hours,” Thiem said.

New attorney:Biden appoints former Oconee County resident as new US. Attorney for Middle District

Former politician:Newly-elected Barrow County lawmaker withdraws from Georgia legislature following arrest

Parts of Olympic Drive and Charlie Bolton Road in east Athens are closed for extensive repairs due to flood-related damage.

In east Athens, a motorist became stuck in a perilous way when the car straddled a section of Olympic Road that had washed out after flood waters cut an impassable gully across the length of the roadway. The location is between Hancock Industrial Boulevard and Athena Drive. Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said the motorist was able to safely exit the car, but that the car later fell into the deep fissure.

Also, the pavement collapsed on a section of Charlie Bolton Road; washed out by flood waters, according to police.

Both roads have been closed for expected extensive repairs, according to police.

Besides the roads in Athens, a road located just south of Danielsville was heavily damaged and closed to vehicular traffic.

Madison County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said flooding waters coming from two streams heavily damaged Holman Autry Road at its intersection with U.S. Highway 29. The road could be shut down for weeks, he predicted.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported early Wednesday that a portion of Cliff Dawson Road, northwest of Watkinsville, was temporarily closed due to flooding. Also, Crystal Hills Drive near U.S. Highway 441 was closed until further notice due to a collapsed pipe.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said Thursday that problems were few in the county, with the exception of a large tree that fell across a rural road at Commerce.

Oglethorpe County sheriff’s Capt. Mike Tyndell said there were no reported damaged roadways in the county despite the heavy rainfall.

Comments / 5

Hibiscus Flower
3d ago

Good to hear the person was not injured. Now they can do it the correct way and have the water flow away from the road. That stretch of road always floods.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wrwh.com

White County On Enhanced Monitoring Level For Approaching Storms

(Cleveland)- Weather forecasters say the confidence is increasing that we will see unseasonably warm and moist air move into the area ahead of a strong storm system that will set the stage for an extended period of active weather, including strong to severe storms, capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes and localized flash flooding across north Georgia.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Uga not going to championship game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
ATHENS, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Clermont man arrested in child molestation case

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Clermont man Wednesday morning following accusations that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 16. According to a press release from the agency, Joshua Donald Schandera, 38, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery with a child under the age of 16. He was arrested in the 5000 block of Ransom Free Road.
CLERMONT, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy