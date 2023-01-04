Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Vernon Parish, northern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 1230 AM CST At 1144 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Rosepine, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Jamestown, Farrsville, Harrisburg, Burr Ferry, Mayflower, Stringtown, Evans and Wiergate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 05:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington Slick Roads This Morning Light snow has caused roads to become slick in spots along and north of a line from Ottumwa, Iowa to Galesburg, Illinois. Motorists should exercise caution across eastern Iowa, west central and northwest Illinois this morning. Bridges are at high risk for developing slick spots. The light snow will continue through the morning commute.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN VICTORIA AND NORTHEASTERN GOLIAD COUNTIES At 1142 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mission Valley, or 10 miles south of Cuero, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mission Valley, Schroeder, Weser, Ander and Nursery. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 632. US Highway 87 between mile markers 796 and 804. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet, with sets to 7 feet expected. Highest surf will be on west-facing beaches in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents hazardous to swimmers. Elevated surf plus morning high tides near and above 6 feet could produce minor tidal overflow of low lying areas along beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will remain elevated through at least Sunday afternoon. Additional westerly swells could bring continued elevated surf for much of next week.
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM TUESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory and the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 09:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 55 to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner Mountains in Modoc County and higher terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind advisory is for a larger portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highway 140, 395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be this morning and afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harris FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 1 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen across the advisory area. Rainfall intensity is currently diminishing, however ponding water on area streets will take a while to recede. Do not drive across water covered roads. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tomball, Jersey Village, Hockley, Pattison, Cypress, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport and Monaville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for West Side Mountains north of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 02:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: West Side Mountains north of 198 FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A large portion of Central California including Mariposa, Madera, Tulare, San Joaquin Valley, Grapevine, Sierra Foothills, and Mojave. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river may lead to flooding across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches near Scott Mountain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph on high ridges. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Flood Watch issued for San Francisco by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Francisco FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 22:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-08 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and some fog freezing on roadways and bridges.
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Winds have diminished over the region.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. The strongest gusts will be on coastal ridges and headlands. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY FOR NORTHERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN TYLER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer, Browndell, Harrisburg and Sam Rayburn Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
High Wind Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 22:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Shasta Valley. This includes Montague and Interstate 5 south of Yreka to Weed. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and possibly power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur this morning and afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Victoria by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 00:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Victoria A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN VICTORIA COUNTY At 1214 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nursery, or 10 miles northwest of Victoria, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nursery. This includes the following highways US Highway 77 near mile marker 582. US Highway 87 between mile markers 800 and 804. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
