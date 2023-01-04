ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MDC warns public of damaged boat accesses in low water levels

COLUMBIA— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to use caution when using MDC boat ramps where some water levels are low. According to a Thursday press release from MDC, some boat ramps have been damaged from low water levels over the months. Notable low-water levels around the Lake of Ozarks and along the Missouri River.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork

Several roadwork projects continue through the winter months. The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork scheduled for the week of January 9th for the local counties includes:. Carroll County. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Grundy County. US...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
WTWO/WAWV

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Keep the bird feeders out through the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Tracking small winter system Saturday

We are tracking a small winter system today. The computer models have been all over the place on amounts and placement of the precipitation. Add in temperatures around freezing and you get the making of a complex forecast. So, when this happens you have to take the forecast one hour...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little […]
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri tax on recreational marijuana

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
JOPLIN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues.   MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
WHO 13

UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri

UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy