January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch
If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
All planets in the solar system visible in night sky at same time on Wednesday
Every planet in the solar system was visible in the night sky simultaneously on Wednesday, which is regarded by experts as a rare astronomical event. Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars could all be seen in that order in the northern hemisphere with the naked eye, starting from the south-western horizon and moving east.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
13 full moons, including 4 supermoons and a blue moon, will shine in 2023
Sky watchers will get an extra treat in 2023, with 13 full moons on tap, including four big “supermoons” and one “blue moon.” There’s also a partial solar eclipse coming in the new year, but that will have limited visibility in the eastern United States.
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
TODAY.com
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Divers recover 275 artifacts, including ‘remarkable’ book, from Arctic shipwreck
The ship is one of the “best-preserved” wooden wrecks in the world, researchers said.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
Refinery29
January’s Full Wolf Moon Could Reveal Our Deepest Secrets
A full moon occurs when the sun and moon oppose each other in the sky and the glow of the sun bounces off the moon onto earth. They typically represent emotional release, reflection and pause, as well as time to heal. Secrets are revealed, our intuition is heightened, and clarity comes into play when the moon’s illumination exposes all things hidden.
These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
