What does Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry want for his birthday? A win, for starters.

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry celebrated his 29th birthday Wednesday, not that he felt it.

Henry and the Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) with a spot in the postseason on the line on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN). With a win, the Titans advance to the playoffs for the fourth straight season. With a loss, their season ends.

Henry heads into the game rejuvenated. The NFL's third-leading rusher, Henry didn't play in the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, meaning he'll have two weeks of rest on his legs.

"I don't feel 29 today," Henry said. "I feel great. Sitting down, rested, prepared to get that W."

Henry said he didn't have birthday plans Wednesday, but he would "definitely, for sure" accept a win as a present. With the Titans on a six-game losing streak dating back to November, getting that present will take some work.

The last time the Titans played the Jaguars on Dec. 11, Henry had one of his best games on the season. He rushed for 121 yards and a score and caught three passes for 34 yards. Still, the Titans lost 36-22 as Henry only carried three times for two yards in the second half.

When asked how the Titans are staying confident despite their six-game losing streak, Henry said it comes down to mentality.

"I think it's just having a positive mindset, coming to work, ready to get better, pushing each other every day on all three phases. Just being very detailed in everything that we do. Doing that until Saturday."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What does Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry want for his birthday? A win, for starters.

