KEYC
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
KAAL-TV
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
KAAL-TV
Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
(ABC 6 News) – Fire stations and educators are taking the month of January to educate firefighters on the dangerous cancer-causing materials that they come in contact with when on the job. “We’re really focusing a lot of our messaging on firefighter cancer awareness, preparedness mitigation wellness. Trying to...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Public Health reminds families to test homes for radon
(ABC 6 News) – January is National Radon Action Month and Olmsted County Public Health Services is reminding residents to test their homes for this potentially dangerous gas. Radon is an invisible and odorless gas that occurs naturally in rocks, soil, and water. Radon gas decays into fine radioactive...
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea asking for public input on trails in Freeborn County
(ABC 6 News) – Even though it’s winter, work continues on trails in Freeborn County. Officials and staff from the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County along with members of the Freeborn County Trail Association, are working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to plan a 13-mile trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along Highway 13 to Hartland.
Minnesota Restaurant – Thank You & Goodbye to RPD Officer Who Made Things Better
Once you live in Rochester, Minnesota long enough you realize it's one of the biggest small towns in the USA. And this note of gratitude from Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar to an officer from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is a reminder of that. Victoria's Says Goodbye to A...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosts first event of the year
(ABC 6 News) – Dozens of business leaders gathered at Reagan Advertising in Rochester on Friday morning for the first AM Espresso of the new year. The networking event is put on once a month by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and is an opportunity for chamber and community members to promote their business, make personal connections, and enjoy some good coffee and breakfast.
KAAL-TV
Addressing affordable housing in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – The lack of affordable housing options is a consistent issue in southeast Minnesota and it’s not getting better with inflation on the rise. Dave Dunn, the executive director of Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said the need for affordable housing is an issue for people of all demographics. He gave an example of one apartment building within the city of Rochester where rent is increasing somewhere between $150 to $300 a month. Because of that increase, several people can’t afford to live there anymore.
KIMT
Albert Lea apartment project getting $450,000 state grant for site cleanup
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Albert Lea is sharing in $2.58 million in state funding to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funding to six communities through its Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program. The state grants are expected to leverage more than $411 million in private investment, creating or retaining 240 jobs and establishing 1,158 housing units — 409 of which will be affordable housing. This grant round will also fund the investigation and clean-up of 78.16 acres.
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
Mayo Clinic makes urgent plea for O- blood donors
Mayo Clinic's blood donation centers in Rochester are urgently seeking O- blood donors to help save patients' lives. The Mayo Clinic Blood Donation Center put out a plea on Wednesday, asking any O- donors to schedule an appointment and help restock the shelves. "We have appointment times open today, tomorrow,...
KIMT
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
KAAL-TV
NFPA: One-third of Christmas tree home fires occur in January
(ABC 6 News) – The National Fire Protection Association says (NFPA) says one-third (33%) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. The NFPA says natural trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree home fires than artificial trees.
kchanews.com
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Retires One Deputy, Hires Another
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has recently retired one deputy and hired another. The end of 2022 brought the retirement of Deputy Darwin Kueker after 42-plus years in law enforcement. Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Department, but spent the majority of his time as a peace officer with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
