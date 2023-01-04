Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
Parker County DA's Office Reunites Keller Woman With Jewelry Stolen Long Ago
For 36 years, a North Texas family’s treasure sat buried deep in the files at the Parker County District Clerk’s office. Years after a drug case, District Attorney Jeff Swain says jewelry entered as evidence in the case was scheduled to be destroyed. "This is a 1986 case....
McKinney Man Connected to Killing of 9-Year-Old Son Identified
A McKinney man in custody in connection with the stabbing death of his 9-year-old son on Friday has been identified, McKinney police say. Pannazhakan Subramanian, 39, was arranged Sunday on a charge of capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and is being held on a bond of $1 million.
Road Rage Shooting Investigated Along Central Expressway in Dallas: Police
Dallas Police are searching for the person who opened fire along Central Expressway Monday afternoon during a reported road rage incident, injuring at least one person. Police said a man was shot by an unknown person and that the shooter is not in custody. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
Critical Missing 12-Year-Old Dallas Boy Located
A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Dallas on Monday has been located and is safe. Because the juvenile child has been found, his name and image have been removed from this story. The Dallas Police Department did not elaborate on where the child was located or where he had been.
Police Searching for Missing 82-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Dallas
Dallas Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday. According to the Dallas Police Department, Fred Harrison was last seen on Jan. 7 at approximately 9 a.m. on foot in the 600 block of Wildrose Drive. Police said Harrison may be confused and in...
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
Barbie Collection Valued at Over $10,000 Reportedly Stolen From Denton Home
A vintage Barbie collection worth about $10,000 and other collectibles were reportedly stolen from a Denton woman's home Sunday evening, police say. Officers were called out to the 600 block of North Wood Street Sunday before 6 p.m. The homeowner, Cristina Garza, reported to police she had been out of town for 12 days for her mother’s funeral.
Former Juneteenth Museum's Office Building Catches Fire
A fire on the property and offices of the original Juneteenth Museum caught fire early Wednesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials say. Shortly after 1:15 Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Evans Avenue. Upon Arrival, crews found the one-story wooden frame residential building fully engulfed in flames. Buildings on both sides of the structure also caught fire due to the wind.
Dallas Woman Shares Survival Story on Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Wednesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. People are being encouraged to wear blue for #WearBlueDay as a way to shine a light on a dark reality that so many victims are experiencing, and to promote and protect their rights. If you think it's not a problem in North Texas,...
4 Hurt, 1 Critically in Electrical Incident During Keller ISD School Demolition
One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in an electrical incident that occurred while demolishing a part of Keller ISD's Parkview Elementary School Monday morning, officials say. Parkview Elementary, located at 6900 Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that includes the demolition...
‘Nothing Short of a Mircale': Irving Firefighter Returns After 500-Day Battle With COVID-19
EMT firefighter Joseph Solecki is back on the front lines with the Irving Fire Department after the battle of his life. For 500 days, Solecki had COVID-19 and it was a battle that nearly cost him everything. “Just amazing, it’s actually nothing short of a miracle,” said Capt. Jeff Judd,...
Now a Judge, Former County Commissioner Becomes New Insider for Dallas Jail Cost Concerns
The first meeting was held Tuesday for a Dallas County Commissioners Court that is now all Democratic, as the last Republican took his new post as a judge in the criminal courthouse. Republican J. J. Koch, a former prosecutor, was appointed to the felony court seat by Republican Gov. Greg...
Rockwall-Heath Head Coach Investigated After Players Hospitalized Following Intense Workout
Rockwall-Heath head football coach John Harrell is off the field and off duty as Rockwall ISD investigates reports of an intense workout that left multiple players hospitalized. “On Monday, January 9, 2023, several parents reported that their student(s) subsequently needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization," read a letter...
Fort Worth City Council to Tackle Big Topics in First Meeting of the Year
On Tuesday night, the Fort Worth city council will meet for the first time in the new year. They will be looking at a packed agenda, with many items that have been a hot topic in the community for months. TEEN CURFEW. One of the items council members will be...
Fire at Dallas Sanitation Facility Reduces Fleet
A weekend fire reduced the number of Dallas garbage trucks available for service as residents and Dallas City Council members complain about the missed collection. The fire early Saturday at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site ruined 3 trucks and did severe cosmetic damage to fourth truck. Sanitation...
Two Muslims Make History, Sworn in as State Representatives
Pure adrenaline, joy and immense gratitude could be felt throughout the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, as two Texas Muslims made history. Salman Bhojani — a convenience store cashier who became an attorney and business owner from Euless, Texas, represents District 92, covering the Arlington area. Dr. Suleman Lalani, who...
Chicagoland Favorite Portillo's Opens for Business in The Colony
After a wait of nearly a year, Portillo's restaurant is open for business in The Colony. The Chicagoland favorite, known for its famous Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shake, announced in October 2021 that they planned to open a restaurant in North Texas. In March 2022 the...
Buc-ee's to Build New Travel Center in Hillsboro, 7th in North Texas
Buc-ee's says they'll break ground later this month on a new travel center in Hillsboro, their seventh in North Texas, with a planned opening in summer 2024. The gas station giant said Tuesday they will break ground on a 74,000-square-foot travel center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, just south of the I-35 E/W split.
Volunteers Needed to Help Remove Wreaths From DFW National Cemetery
Generous North Texans came through with enough donations to make sure every headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery had a wreath for the holidays, but now it's time to clean up. Wreaths Across America says it needs volunteers to help pick up the more than 50,000 wreaths. In 2021, it...
Dallas Love Field Pushes for Normal Operation After Nationwide Flight Shut Down
Airline and airport people worked Wednesday to return to normal operation after a Federal Aviation Administration computer issue grounded all flights nationwide early Wednesday morning. The ground stop ended around 8 a.m. Central Time but more than 7,000 delays were reported across the country. At Love Field, Southwest Airlines reported...
