ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places

Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 99.1

Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
Hot 99.1

10 Celebrities Spotted In NY State in 2022! How Close Were You?

Celebrities are everywhere! You just have to be paying attention and you are bound to bump into an actor, musician and who know who. Here are some of the celebrities that have been spotted around New York State in 2022. Who will you see in 2023?. Actor Alec Baldwin surprisingly...
Hot 99.1

Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis

January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
Hot 99.1

5 New Fast-Food Chains Likely To Make Their Upstate Debut in 2023

Jumping straight from COVID lockdowns and restrictions to high costs and staffing shortages has meant a brutal three years for restaurants. Chains and local eateries both struggled to adapt to a takeout and delivery only world. Now with restrictions lifted and a better economic outlook for 2023, several big chains are prepping huge expansions that could likely create a few more options for Upstate NY diners.
GEORGIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All

Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy