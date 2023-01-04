Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riverbendnews.org
Jasper man charged with premeditated murder
On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.
WCTV
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of murder suspect
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police pursued a stolen vehicle, leading to two arrests, including a 20-year-old man wanted for murder. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 1:52 am., a citizen called E911 to report that someone had stolen his vehicle. The victim reported that he heard someone start up his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway on Lakeview Drive. The responding officer immediately issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for the vehicle, which included a picture. At approximately 2:20 am., while on patrol in the area of the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, a patrol officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped at an intersection. The officer began to turn around to investigate the vehicle, when he observed it beginning to travel south on Barack Obama Boulevard.
Robbery leads to pursuit to Cascades Park
An individual is in custody following a robbery and pursuit in Leon County.
southgatv.com
GBI Requested by Pelham Police Department to assist in Murder Investigation
Pelham, G.A – The GBI was requested to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham, Georgia. The GBI was contacted about 8:47 p.m. on January 9, 2023 and was asked to respond and assist in the investigation. Agents and Crime Scene Specialists responded.
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to murder in Valdosta during stolen vehicle investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a murder case Monday morning as the Valdosta Police Department was investigating a stolen vehicle report. According to VPD, a citizen called 911 a little before 2 a.m. to report that someone stole his vehicle which was parked on Lakeview Drive.
WALB 10
Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park that happened Saturday night. The 18-year-old victim flagged down a Tifton police officer at 14th St. E and Tift Avenue after he was robbed. He was approached by a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and jogging pants with what appeared to be an assault weapon and demanded money, according to law enforcement.
riverbendnews.org
Jasper resident dead in drug deal gone wrong
On Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9:51 p.m., the Jasper Police Department (JPD) responded to a call at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive. The JPD reports states the caller was requesting assistance regarding a black male outside the house with what they believed was a head injury. The owner of the residence said as she was leaving for Sunday school she saw the man lying against her screen door. She went back inside to have her brother call 911.
WALB 10
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
valdostatoday.com
North Patterson Street lane closure
VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
WALB 10
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of Kendrick Johnson is honoring and remembering him. Tuesday marks 10 years since Kendrick died. He was found rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School the next day. Kendrick Johnson’s family and several friends gathered and held a balloon release honoring...
WCTV
Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
WALB 10
Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Funeral home has a new owner
Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta is under new ownership. Jonathan Roundtree, a native of Ware County, took over the reigns as owner January 2, 2023 of the soon to be 66-year-old funeral home. He is no stranger to the funeral business. “We’ve known Jonathan for years,” Ernest Frye said of...
valdostatoday.com
Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Councilman McIntyre sworn in
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Councilman-Elect Thomas McIntyre was sworn into office by the Honorable Judge Detria Powell on Jan. 5, 2023. Valdosta Councilman-Elect Thomas McIntyre was sworn into office by the Honorable Judge Detria Powell at the City of Valdosta Council meeting Thursday, January 5. The city called a special municipal election in the wake of Councilmember Joseph “Sonny” Vickers’ passing last June.
Comments / 0