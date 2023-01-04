Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 4: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 5, Rutland 0

CM: Tess Everett 1G, 1A. Sophie Brien 1G. Karina Bushweller 1G, 1A. Alyssa Benson 1G. Riley Erdman 1G. Mackenzie Rivard 1A. Samara Tucker 1A. Ella Gilbert 4 saves.

R: Sierra McDermitt 54 saves.

Note: CVU/MMU led 5-0 after the first period.

Essex 2, Woodstock 1

E: Abigale Smith 1G. Anna Baker 1G. Alexis Moody 1A. Adaline Ploof 25 saves.

W: Laura Audsley 1G. Gracelyn Laperle 1A. Meridian Bremel 18 saves.

Note: Baker scored an unassisted game-winner at the 10:10 mark of the third period.

Burlington/Colchester 9, Brattleboro 0

B/C: Holley MacLellan 3G. Camryn Poulin 1G, 2A. Brooks DeShaw 1G, 1A. Fiona McHugh 1G. Karissa LeClair 1G. Molly Rublee 1G. Caroline Burdick 1G. Hanna Coughlin 1A. Brynna Swift-Herzog 1A. Olivia Dallamura 3 saves.

Note: Burdick scored her first varsity goal.

Spaulding 8, Hartford 2

S: Rebecca McKelvey 3G. Peyton Laperle 2G. Ruby Harrington 1G. Ellie Parker 1G. Lanie Thayer 1G. Mattie Cetin 12 saves.

H: Flynn Moreno 1G. Sophie Trombley 1G. Sydney Stillman 28 saves.

Rice 3, Harwood 0

R: Eliza Fischer 1G. Emeri Rasco 1G. Isabelle Skidd 1G. Finley Strong 1A. Grace Raleigh 1A. Rebecca Penney 1A. Tayton Barrett 10 saves.

Note: Barrett turned her first career start into a shutout effort.

Stowe at Kingdom Blades, ppd.

Boys hockey

BFA-St. Albans 4, Spaulding 2

B: Colby Phelps 2G, 1A. Parker Gagne 1G. Baylor Lamos 1G. Ethan Audy 1A. Oliver Horton 1A. Deagan Rathburn 36 saves.

S: Trevor Arsenault 2G. Aidan Kresco 1A. Austin Kelley 1A. Ethan Fortin 18 saves.

Burr and Burton 5, Woodstock 1

BBA: Jack McCoy 4G. Colin Brady 1G. Michael Hornby 8 saves.

W: Ethan Havill 1G. Dominic Palazzo 27 saves.

Note: McCoy struck for three goals in the third period.

Mount Mansfield 6, Burlington 2

MMU: Alec Spensley 3G. Aidan Verdonk 1G. Garrett Marchant 1G. Aidan Soutiere 1G. Owen Labor 1A. Colby Garrapy 1A. Alexandre Romanko 1A. Alex Brown 1A. Garret Carter 1A. Declan Heney 24 saves.

B: Ty Spelllman 1G. Cannon Poulin 1G. Sayre Fisher 1A. Otis Starble-Murphy 1A. Steven LaBombard 40 saves.

Hartford 9, Brattleboro 0

H: Nolan Morlock 2G. Blaine Gour 1G. Logan Caffrey 1G. James McReynolds 1G. Connor Tierney 1G. Nick Daniels 1G. Jaden Poirier 1G. Tighe Hrabchak 1G. Sean kelliher, Frankie Cushing and Nick Facto combined for 8 saves.

Rice 3, Champlain Valley 1

R: Jack Lemon 1G. Matt Senesac 1G. Tyler Russo 1G. Ollie Mobley 1A. Brendan Patterson 1A. Andrew Libby 12 saves.

CV: Trevin Keefe 1G.

Colchester 4, Stowe 0

C: Austin Daigneault 1G, 1A. Kaleb Mckinlay 1G. Brody Rassal 1G. Colton Lefebvre 1G. Torren Burt 15 saves.

S: Liam Newhouse 51 saves.

Rutland 8, Northfield 0

Harwood at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at Missisquoi, ppd.

Girls basketball

Rice 51, BFA-St. Albans 48 (OT)

R: Atika Haji 21 points. Kelli Cieplicki 23 points.

B: Jade Garceu 18 points. Ruby Dasaro 12 points. Kate Garcau 12 points.

Note: Cieplicki's second-chance basket forced overtime, and she made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left.

North Country 56, Missisquoi 28

N: Sabine Brueck 16 points. Maya Auger 11 points. Cora Nadeau 10 points.

M: Destinee Pigeon 6 points. McKenzie Vinceent 6 points.

Colchester 57, Vergennes 33

C: Ryleigh Garrow 23 points. Emma Litchfield 8 points.

V: Finnley Jacobson 11 points.

Note: Colchester held an 18-9 advantage in the third quarter.

Milton 44, Richford 40

M: Marlie Bushey 17 points. Maeli Rutherford 9 points.

R: Ky Deuso 9 points. Sierra Derby 9 points.

Mount Abraham 60, Middlebury 35

Blue Mountain 52, Danville 24

Winooski at Hazen, ppd.

Stowe at BFA-Fairfax, ppd. to Jan. 28

Boys basketball

Montpelier 66, U-32 32

M: Hayden Lilly 14 points, 8 rebounds. with Carter Bruzzese 12 points. Ronnie Riby-Williams 10 points, 3 steals. Carson Cody 10 points.

Randolph 62, Williamstown 51

R: Ethan Davignon 18 points. Marcus White 14 points. Ben Hanford 13 points.

W: Evan Bailey 19 points, 5 assists, 5 steals. Brady Donahue 14 points.

Thetford 56, Windsor 52

Lamoille at Lake Region, ppd.

St. Johnsbury vs. Burlington (at St. Michael's), ppd.

Harwood at Lyndon, ppd. to Feb. 13

Wrestling

Spaulding 43, Essex 36

125 pounds: Max Leperle, S def. Noah Powell, E 8-5. 160: Anthony Matas, E def. Landon Larrabee, S (pin, 2:50). 170: Colby Reid-Lamande, S def. Jaiden Anderson, E 17-8. 195: Damien Griffin, S def. Rowan Danaher, E (pin, 1:28). 220: Chris Folsom, E def. Reuben Menzer, S (pin, 3:08). 285: Jonathan Hayward, E def. Phillip Maurice, S (pin, 1:03). Spaulding received forfeits at 113, 126, 132, 138, 145. Essex received forfeits at 106, 120, 182.

St. Johnsbury at Champlain Valley, 6 p.m.

Colchester, Vergennes at Mount Mansfield, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Lyndon at Harwood, 7 p.m.

Lake Region at U-32, 7 p.m.

Lamoille at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

Montpelier at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Oxbow at Peoples, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

BFA-St. Albans at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m.

South Burlington at Colchester, 7 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Essex, 7:30 p.m.

Vergennes at Stowe, 7 p.m.

Richford at Twinfield, 7 p.m.

(Subject to change)

