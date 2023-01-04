ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of The Williams Brothers, Dies at 100

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
(Getty Images/ halbergman)

Don Williams, the last surviving member of the famous singing quartet The Williams Brothers, passed away at the age of 100. Don Williams is the second oldest of the Williams Brothers’ musical foursome born in Wall Lake, Iowa in 1922.

The singer’s death was confirmed by his wife Jeanne after he passed away from natural causes late last week at his Branson Missouri home, per People.

The Williams Brothers’ Hits Were Regularly Played Over The Airwaves

The Williams Brothers consisted of the oldest Williams brother, Bob, and Don, Dick, and Andy. The group was managed by the boys’ father, Jay Williams. Early in their career, the singing quartet found success over the airwaves at radio stations throughout Iowa, Chicago, and Cincinnati.

Later, the group moved to Los Angeles where they signed with MGM studios. In 1944, the group was featured in Bing Crosby’s hit Swinging on a Star this led to a partnership with Kay Thompson to perform at a nightclub that featured staged performances created by choreographer Robert Alton.

The Williams Brothers later joined Thompson to collaborate on films such as 1945’s Anchors Aweigh, and Ziegfeld Follies. They also worked on the 1946 film The Harvey Girls and 1947s Good News.

The brothers also starred in several musicals including Janie (1944), Kansas City Kitty (1944), Something in the Wind (1947), and the 1947 film Ladies’ Man. Not long after this Don Williams went on to a successful solo career.

Don Williams Finds Success In Solo Work

During his solo career, Don Williams worked on a variety of TV shows. He performed on shows hosted by the iconic Nat King Cole and Eddie Fisher. He also found success performing in Las Vegas at the Tropicana after it opened in 1957.

The longtime singer and performer expanded his expertise in later years into other fields. Williams took on agent and managerial roles within the business. Some of Don Williams’ famous clients include the actress and performer Mary Tyler Moore and singers Ray Stevens and Roger Miller.

Despite this solo success, however, Don and his brothers reunited regularly. The group came together each year for The Andy Williams Christmas show between 1962 and 1990. His home state has honored the famed singer by naming a county park in Iowa the Don Williams County Park.

Don Williams is survived by Jeanne, his wife of 41 years, and their twin sons, David and Andy who also found success under the Williams Brothers name in the 1990s. Williams is also survived by a grandson, Harrison.

Edward Mazzuchelli
2d ago

loved his music. if I can live that long it will be a blessing. may he rest in peace and sing his songs to the heavens

J.A.S.
3d ago

May God Wrap His Arms Around The Family During Their Grivence.

Belinda Jones
3d ago

Rip 😞 🙏 Sir All my prayers and sympathy to the family

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

