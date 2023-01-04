ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Kate Hudson Says She Supports ‘Cancel Culture’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deIM9_0k3UBHPL00

During a recent interview, Hollywood actress Kate Hudson opened up about the ongoing phenomenon of cancel culture and “nepotism babies.”

The 43-year-old gave her opinion on celebrities getting canceled after starring as Birdie Jay, a superstar model turned fashion entrepreneur in the hit mystery movie on Netflix, Glass Onion.

Hudson, the daughter of fellow actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, revealed during the interview that she could care less about “the nepo baby thing.” Her statement followed the New York Magazine’s The Year of the Nepo Baby cover story.

During an interview with The Independent, Hudson spoke candidly about her take on cancel culture, saying: “We should hold people accountable who do anything that’s sexist, misogynistic, or racist.”

During the interview, she also directly called out Kanye West. She said the rapper needs to be “held accountable for his behavior.”

The Fool’s Gold actress also said that people should have a ‘deeper awareness’ and that some behaviors should lead to a cancellation. However, during the interview, she did offer some grace to “those under 40.” She said they should be able to speak freely without that consequence.

As for the controversy surrounding “nepo babies,” Hudson also referred to her own journey in the industry as a child of an actor.

“There was a lot more criticism,” she admitted of starting her acting career. “I really felt like I had to know my s***, and be as prepared as I could be. It felt like I had to live up to something.”

She added: “The nepotism thing, I mean … I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

Kate Hudson ‘cancels’ Dane Cook for their on-screen kiss

Hudson also said that the negative connotation surrounding nepotism doesn’t infiltrate other industries, such as business.

In addition, her interview also follows her criticism of Dane Cook when she was asked about her previous on-screen kissing partner during an interview.

During the lie detector segment, Hudson revealed that Cook was “canceled” when Janelle Monae interrogated her about sharing a smooch with him in the rom-com from 2008, My Best Friend’s Girl.

However, long before Hudson slammed Cook’s lack of kissing skills, the comedian ripped into Hudson as well. He fired back, calling her his worst on-screen kiss. He joked that she ate a ‘feast of onions’ before their peck.

When Monae brought up Cook, Hudson exclaimed: “Oh! No, no, canceled” and then laughed.

However, Hudson’s jokes about Cook may not be entirely unfounded for some. Recently, Cook has received criticism for his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, who is 26 years younger than him.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lioness Gets Killed By Rival Lion in Front of Horrified Visitors in Safari Park

A group of visitors left a safari park in shock after witnessing a lioness get killed by a rival lion on New Year’s Day. According to the DailyMail, the lion attack took place at Longleat Safari Park. The visitors revealed that they were diverted away from the enclosure in the early afternoon due to an “unknown major incident” in the area. It was noted that the after the attack, keepers were unable to save the lioness from its injuries. The event was described as “rare but natural.”
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Break Down How Jamie Dutton Is Actually Trying to Save the Ranch

For seasons, Jamie Dutton’s been a constant enemy of the Dutton family. And that’s despite that he’s long carried the same last name and despite that John Dutton has faced off with far more threatening enemies. However, whether we want to admit it or not, in some aspect, all Jamie is trying to do, especially in season five, is what his adopted father’s drilled into him his whole life—protect the Yellowstone Ranch. For now, we continue to await the midseason premiere of Yellowstone season five. However, sadly, that does not air until later this summer. In the meantime, some of our favorite Yellowstone stars have pointed out ways Jamie really is trying to save the Ranch.
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
People

Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in How to Lose a Guy: 'We Had an Energy'

"We like to push each other and I just love Matthew's commitment to everything," Kate Hudson said of Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey has Kate Hudson to thank for his casting in their 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. At a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London on Monday, Hudson, 43, told an audience that she went to bat for McConaughey, 53, to take the role as her costar in the movie, according to The Daily Mail. "We had an energy together, I wanted...
RadarOnline

Ben Affleck & J Lo Mask Marriage Issues With Christmas Karaoke At Star-Studded Holiday Party

Benny From The Block? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know how to put on a show. The newlyweds put their marriage problems aside to entertain their guests at their first star-studded Christmas party as husband and wife. J Lo even convinced her chainsmoking significant other to jump on the microphone to sing a holiday jingle for their A-list friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.In a photo that's making the rounds from the exclusive holiday bash, which was held at Bennifer's home in Hollywood on Saturday, the actor was seen channeling his inner J Lo by belting out tunes on the microphone. But...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
RadarOnline

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources

Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
Parade

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy