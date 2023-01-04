ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart spark reconciliation rumors 5 years after split

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Estranged couple Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart were photographed holding hands on a family vacation, sparking speculation that they may have reconciled.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum and “Jawbreaker” star took a trip to Cabo with their kids and stayed close as they disembarked from a boat.

As the pair made their way back to the dock, Dane could be seen either keeping his arm around Gayheart or holding her hand.

The “Marley & Me” actor, 50, and Gayheart, 51, also grabbed lunch aboard the vessel, where Dane opted to dine shirtless while his maybe-estranged wife wore a T-shirt over her bathing suit.

The duo have been sparking “Are they or aren’t they?” questions since the summer when they enjoyed a family vacation to Europe.

The actress shared an Instagram photo in August with a silly shot of Dane with daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11.

“This is us, family vacay 2022. #familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes,” Gayheart captioned the post.

Shirtless Dane and covered-up Gayheart were also seen enjoying a meal with their family.
HEM / BACKGRID

Gayheart and Dane married in October 2004 and started their family six years later. The former model filed for divorce from the “Burlesque” actor in February 2018.

She cited irreconcilable differences for the split, asking for spousal support as well as joint legal and physical custody of their daughters.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” she and the actor wrote in a joint statement at the time.

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

In July of the following year, Gayheart spoke to People about her family of four’s “new normal.”

“We are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family even though we’re not married,” she explained. “Legally we’re still married, but separated. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it.”

