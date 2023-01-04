ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ On Fox? How To Watch Live and Online

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

If you’re a fan of celebrities and survivalist reality series, then Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is a must-watch.

The high-stakes show puts 16 celebrities to the test by sending them to Wadi Rum, Jordan, for 10 days of grueling training exercises inspired by the actual Special Forces handbook. Wondering who agreed to put their lives on the line and in the skilled hands of former Special Forces operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke? The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test cast consists of Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Unlike many reality competition shows, contestants on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test aren’t eliminated during the series, nor are they rewarded with a tangible prize at the end of it. If celebrity recruits want to head home early, they have to self-eliminate or be deemed unable to compete due to an injury. And they’re not only fighting to survive, they’re testing their strength, looking inward, and learning invaluable lessons about themselves along the way.

When does Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premiere on Fox? What time does the reality series air? And how can you watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test live and online? We’ve got you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lT0gK_0k3UB9Qm00
Photo: FOX

When Does Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Premiere on Fox?
The special two-hour series premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Wednesday, January 4, 2023 on Fox.
What Time Is Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox?
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs its first two episodes, “Test Of Character” and “Weakness,” tonight (January 4) from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Fox.
How To Watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Live:
If you have a cable subscription that includes Fox, make sure your TV is set to the correct channel a few minutes before 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday to watch live. You can record episodes if you have a DVR package for later viewing, or you can use your cable username and password to watch Fox episodes through a number of different apps and platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. You can also watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test if you have a live TV skinny bundle that gives you access to networks without cable. YouTube TV , Hulu + Live TV , Sling TV , and fuboTV all come with Fox. And if you don’t have cable or a live TV skinny bundle, you can still stream new episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test the following day via FOX Now or Hulu.


How To Watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test On Fox Now and Hulu:
A representative for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test confirmed to Decider that episodes typically become available on FOX Now and Hulu at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET the day after they air live, which means new episodes should be available to stream on Thursday mornings. If the episodes don’t appear immediately, stay calm and try refreshing your browser or app. Sometimes it takes a moment for new content to load.

One more thing: You’ll need to be a Hulu subscriber in order to watch episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on the platform the day after they air on Fox. The good news is you’ll have access to the series with any version of the streaming service . Currently, Hulu’s least expensive ad-supported plan costs $7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year), while its ad-free option is $14.99 a month. If you choose to add Live TV to your plan you can select an ad-supported Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $69.99 a month or go ad-free for $75.99 a month. Once you subscribe to Hulu you’ll be able to watch new episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Thursdays.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
OK! Magazine

Kate Gosselin Reveals She's 'Still So Pissed' After 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Elimination

Hours after Kate Gosselin's injury-related elimination from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test played out on national television, the mom-of-eight is getting candid about her unplanned departure from the show, expressing her anger surrounding her short-lived stint on the high-octane series. "I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," shared Gosselin, who withdrew from the competition to seek medical care after she injured her neck while incorrectly diving from a helicopter into open water. "I was out and it was done before it even started."During her time on the show, which premiered on Wednesday, January 4, the Jon & Kate Plus 8...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Decider.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Episode Guide: How to Watch the Premiere Online

With a new year comes a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race — and this one is bigger than any season in herstory. Like, seriously. Not only will this season feature 16 queens competing for the biggest cash prize ever ($200,000), the premiere will be a double-sized extravaganza on a brand new network: MTV. And thanks to the extra long premiere, we should get to meet all of the queens at once. You love to see it — and you love to stream it.
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘The Resident’ On Fox? Season 6 Return Date, Finale Info, and More

The Resident‘s final episode of 2022 delivered a highly-anticipated kiss and a major cliffhanger. So it’s safe to say that fans need Fox’s medical drama to return STAT. The series — which follows Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Devon (Manish Dayal), Randolph (Bruce Greenwood), AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Kit (Jane Leeves), and other medical experts at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta — took a short hiatus from December 13 to December 27. But it’s returning with new episodes in 2023 that you won’t want to miss.
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing

Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
MONTANA STATE
Distractify

Wait, What Happened to Sofia Vergara on 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'?

When iconic actress Sofia Vergara is missing from a show that she's been on for a while, it's simply impossible not to notice her absence. So, where has Sofia been on America's Got Talent: All Stars? The Modern Family star has been an AGT judge since 2020, so her absence on the newest spinoff has been very apparent to fans of the competition series.
Looper

Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be

Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Decider.com

Decider.com

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy