What Time Is ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ On Fox? How To Watch Live and Online

If you’re a fan of celebrities and survivalist reality series, then Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is a must-watch.

The high-stakes show puts 16 celebrities to the test by sending them to Wadi Rum, Jordan, for 10 days of grueling training exercises inspired by the actual Special Forces handbook. Wondering who agreed to put their lives on the line and in the skilled hands of former Special Forces operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke? The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test cast consists of Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Unlike many reality competition shows, contestants on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test aren’t eliminated during the series, nor are they rewarded with a tangible prize at the end of it. If celebrity recruits want to head home early, they have to self-eliminate or be deemed unable to compete due to an injury. And they’re not only fighting to survive, they’re testing their strength, looking inward, and learning invaluable lessons about themselves along the way.

When does Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premiere on Fox? What time does the reality series air? And how can you watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test live and online? We’ve got you covered.

The special two-hour series premiere ofairs Wednesday, January 4, 2023 on Fox.airs its first two episodes, “Test Of Character” and “Weakness,” tonight (January 4) from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Fox.If you have a cable subscription that includes Fox, make sure your TV is set to the correct channel a few minutes before 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday to watch live. You can record episodes if you have a DVR package for later viewing, or you can use your cable username and password to watch Fox episodes through a number of different apps and platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. You can also watchif you have a live TV skinny bundle that gives you access to networks without cable. YouTube TV Sling TV , and fuboTV all come with Fox. And if you don’t have cable or a live TV skinny bundle, you can still stream new episodes ofthe following day via FOX Now or Hulu.



How To Watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test On Fox Now and Hulu:

A representative for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test confirmed to Decider that episodes typically become available on FOX Now and Hulu at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET the day after they air live, which means new episodes should be available to stream on Thursday mornings. If the episodes don’t appear immediately, stay calm and try refreshing your browser or app. Sometimes it takes a moment for new content to load.

One more thing: You’ll need to be a Hulu subscriber in order to watch episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on the platform the day after they air on Fox. The good news is you’ll have access to the series with any version of the streaming service . Currently, Hulu’s least expensive ad-supported plan costs $7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year), while its ad-free option is $14.99 a month. If you choose to add Live TV to your plan you can select an ad-supported Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $69.99 a month or go ad-free for $75.99 a month. Once you subscribe to Hulu you’ll be able to watch new episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Thursdays.