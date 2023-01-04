Read full article on original website
Related
Romeo Beckham joins Premier League club on loan
Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has completed a January loan to Brentford from Inter Miami until the end of the season. Beckham will be part of the club’s B team in the hope of taking his game to the next level. He had already been training with the Bees since December, with North American clubs currently between seasons, and sufficiently impressed to earn himself a more formal contract until summer.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Who has scored the most goals in FA Cup finals?
Some wonderful players have been the goalscorers in FA Cup finals, but who has scored the most?
Premier League announced nominees for November/December Player of the Month
The Premier League have confirmed the nominees for the November/December Player of the Month award.
Jurgen Klopp drops Cody Gakpo hint ahead of potential Liverpool debut
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Cody Gakpo's fitness ahead of potential Liverpool debut against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Who won the first FA Cup?
The FA Cup third round is almost upon us, but who won the first ever FA Cup?
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Antonio Conte explains how Bryan Gil has improved his game
Antonio Conte on how Bryan Gil has improved his game.
Why was Yves Bissouma not playing in Tottenham vs Portsmouth?
An explanation of Yves Bissouma's late withdrawal from Tottenham's FA Cup meeting with Portsmouth.
Which manager has won the FA Cup the most?
The FA Cup is something that every coach in England would love to win, but who has managed to win it the most.
What is the biggest FA Cup upset of all time?
The FA Cup has produced a number of upsets, but which is the biggest?
Xavi 'uneasy' after Barcelona's narrow Copa del Rey win over Intercity
Xavi admits he was left 'uneasy' after Barcelona avoided a Copa del Rey scare against Intercity.
Azzedine Ounahi: Napoli make rival bid for Leicester target
Napoli have made an offer to sign Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, sources have told 90min.
Premier League clubs paying close attention to Marseille striker Bamba Dieng
Marseille striker has January interest from five Premier League clubs, as well as the offer of a new contract in France.
Chelsea announce completion of David Datro Fofana & Andrey Santos transfers
Chelsea have confirmed that deals to sign youngsters David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos have now been completed.
Karim Benzema moves level with Real Madrid legend in La Liga scoring charts
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema equalled Alfredo Di Stefano's record of 227 La Liga goals against Villarreal
Who is the FA Cup's record goalscorer?
The FA Cup has been the playground of many wonderful goalscorers, but who ranks highest?
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0