New Indiana Grown commission members; Kettler leaving

Natasha Cox

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch appointed 12 new commission members to the Indiana Grown initiative.

“The goal of this commission is to ensure we are representing the voices of the over 1,800 members of the Indiana Grown community,” said Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a press release . “I am grateful to be working side by side with Hoosiers who represent all the different areas of Indiana’s agriculture industry.”

The commission provides guidance to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Director Bruce Kettler has stepped down as the department's leader to become president and CEO of the Indianapolis-based Agribusiness Council of Indiana, effective Jan. 6. The other member of the commission is a Purdue University representative. Here are the other 10 commission members:

Natasha Cox – Farm Credit Mid-America, which has locations in Valparaiso and South Bend

Mike Hoopengardner – Indiana Farm Bureau

Mayasari Effendi – Mayasari Tempeh

Jeff Bricker – Ivy Tech Community College

Nicky Nolot – Tolon Restaurant in Fort Wayne

Rachel Boyer – Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse

Marcus Agresta – Piazza Produce in Indianapolis

Leigh Rowan – Ft. Wayne Farmer’s Market

Gina Johnson – Madison Farmer’s Market

Jennifer Rubenstein – Edible Indy

“Indiana Grown is excited to have these commission members representing Indiana agriculture and values,” said Caroline Patrick, director of Indiana Grown. “These members are volunteering their time and skills to the commission, and we are thankful to have their expertise help develop the Indiana Grown program further.”

The first commission meeting of the year will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 in Indianapolis. The search for Kettler's replacement already has begun. He started his post Jan. 8, 2018.

