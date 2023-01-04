ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I predicted the Giants would be the worst team in the NFL. Boy, was I wrong

By Mark Hale
New York Post
 3 days ago

“It’s wrong. It’s 180 degrees wrong.”

— Michael Keaton, playing an editor, talking about a headline in the movie The Paper

It’s said that you can’t be a little pregnant. Maybe you can’t be a little wrong either. Maybe you’re either right, or you’re wrong. Period.

If you can have degrees of wrong, though…my goodness was my column 180 degrees wrong when I wrote back in May that the Giants would be the worst team in the NFL this season.

The playoff-bound Giants, as it turned out.

Um.

Look, that column was very wrong even before Sunday, when the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 romp over the Colts . It was probably clear from Week 3 on that the Giants weren’t going to be the worst team in the league.

As the year unfolded and the Giants not only surpassed expectations, but completely blew them away, I heard from many of my colleagues about how my prediction was looking. It’s fair to say there was some mocking.

Or more than some.

Daniel Jones has been more effective and healthier than anticipated.
USA TODAY Sports

But you know what? I deserve it. I couldn’t have been more wrong about the 2022 Giants. And since accountability is important in our business — frankly, in any business — this is my public mea culpa.

Before we get to what I missed, allow me to note that some of the logic behind my rationale ended up being accurate. For example, when examining the Giants’ bottom-of-the-sport competition, I wrote of Jacksonville: “The league-worst Jaguars have an emerging star quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, hired Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, signed a ton of free-agent talent and added the top overall draft pick in Travon Walker.”

And of Detroit: “The Lions, who finished with the second-worst record in 2021, went 3-3 down the stretch. Then they added Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams in the draft, and they have a far more proven quarterback in Jared Goff than the Giants do with Daniel Jones.”

The Jaguars and Lions both might make the playoffs. So those arguments still hold.

Having Saquon Barkley available for 16 games has elevated the Giants.
Robert Sabo

But when analyzing the Giants — a team I’ve followed for, you know, more than 30 years — I just completely screwed up in a bunch of areas. Among them:

• I way, way, way undersold the new coaching staff. Brian Daboll had never been an NFL head coach before — but he’s been a revelation in his debut season. The new coordinators — Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka — have delivered impact. And coaching matters in the NFL perhaps more than in any other sport.

• I way, way, way undersold several players. I didn’t forecast the effect that a fully healthy Saquon Barkley would have; Jones played better than I expected and stayed healthier than I expected (starting all 16 games so far this season after missing five last year and two the year before that); and Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas developed from solid pieces to perhaps foundational ones.

Also, give the Giants credit — a number of unsung players have played key roles, assisting the team on its way to nine wins (and counting). While bigger names Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard produced almost nothing, Daniel Bellinger, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Jaylon Smith and Fabian Moreau emerged as valuable contributors.

Richie James (80) and Isaiah Hodgins (18) have been crucial finds by Giants GM Joe Schoen.
USA TODAY Sports

I didn’t forecast any of that. Shoot, when I wrote the piece, Hodgins, Smith and Moreau weren’t even with the organization.

Finally, I probably undersold GM Joe Schoen as well. (Frankly, now that I think about it, is there anyone — or anything — with the Giants that I didn’t undersell?)

Indeed, I wasn’t Nostradamus so much as I was Nostra-dumb-us.

(In my defense, I also wrote columns about the Nets’ hiring of Steve Nash and the Knicks’ pursuit of Jalen Brunson that have turned out pretty well. Maybe I should stick to hoops.)

The Giants, on the other hand, have earned the right to take a collective bow. They overachieved and destroyed expectations. Kudos, also, to anyone who saw it coming or came close. Terrible job by me. The only “worst” part of my prediction was the prediction itself.

NEW YORK STATE
