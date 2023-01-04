ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Andy Cohen on Ryan Seacrest NYE snub: ‘He’s got a bug up about me’

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RbXN_0k3UB41900

Andy Cohen says he didn’t mean to drop the ball with Ryan Seacrest.

Both Cohen, 54, and Seacrest, 48, hosted New Year’s Eve specials last weekend, and Seacrest claimed the “Watch What Happens Live” host ignored him.

“It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson [Cooper] and Andy,” he said on Tuesday’s episode of “Live With Ryan and Kelly.”

“When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention,” he continued, showing Kelly Ripa how he waved to the pair hosting CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”

“And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice. Andy did not turn around,” Seacrest claimed.

Ripa, 52, shot back at her “Live” co-host, saying: “That’s not true. He said he was trying to get your attention.”

Now, Cohen is attempting to set the record straight, claiming on his Sirius XM show Wednesday that he never saw Seacrest and that “he’s got a bug up about me.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_vd3YonjJE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“I didn’t see him,” he said on “Andy Cohen Live.” “I don’t even know what I, I didn’t see Anderson [Cooper] turn around and wave. Usually what Anderson will do, and I should, I should call him back and ask him about this, frankly. But I think he’ll yell at me if I do.”

“Usually if [Anderson’s] waving at Ryan, he’ll say to me, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan.’ You know what I mean? And then I’ll turn around and wave, or I’ll say, ‘There’s Ryan,’ but he didn’t do that,” Cohen continued.

Cohen then called Cooper, 55, to clarify the New Year’s Eve greeting debacle, to which Cooper said, seeming displeased, “Oh, you’re gonna get me involved in a thing with Seacrest. I’m not stepping into this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9VyN_0k3UB41900
Ryan Seacrest took the stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023.
John Lamparski/Getty Images for dick clark productions

“This is a ‘you and I’ thing because he said on the show that you very politely turned around and waved to him and mouthed to him, ‘Have a good show,’ and that I didn’t turn around,” Cohen replied to Cooper.

Cohen continued: “And I, and my point is that, what the point I was just making on the show was usually if one of us sees Ryan and turns around and waves, we’ll say to the other, ‘Oh, there’s Seacrest.’ So I’m saying, you didn’t say that to me this year.”

“No, I didn’t,” Cooper confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdXTP_0k3UB41900
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen pose for a selfie during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 Celebration.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“I just happened to turn, like, there was a couple times I looked to see if he was around and there was one time I turned and he was there where they do the hourly countdown and I saw him and we both waved … You were involved in like some producer thing,” Cooper continued.

“Yeah I was dealing with the show,” Cohen chimed in.

Cooper admitted he thought Cohen had previously seen Seacrest and already said his hellos.

“It all happened so fast, it wasn’t a big deal. I did not [let you know]. I’m sorry if that was a failing on my part. I thought I saw you waving,” Cooper apologized.

“I was trying to get Duran Duran’s attention,” Cohen joked in response.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads

Andy Cohen explains how becoming dads have brought him and Anderson Cooper closer together, as the best friends navigate lives as fathers of two Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend

Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Gladys Knight’s Fans Want a Health Update — Here's What We Know

The incomparable Gladys Knight has basically been famous since she was seven years old, when she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour contest on TV, per Smooth Radio. Since that time, her star has been on the rise, with a career that spans decades, and includes iconic hits with The Pips, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair

As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
The Independent

‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
NEW YORK STATE
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy