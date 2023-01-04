Read full article on original website
Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health insurance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are only a handful of days left to sign up for low-cost or no-cost health insurance from the state. The 2023 open enrollment period for beWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange, closes at midnight on January 15, 2023. “With new state assistance available, health insurance may be more affordable than ever. […]
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men have been charged with conspiring to defraud the federal government out of more than. after submitting fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare. A superseding indictment was opened Friday, charging. and. Rob Wilburn. , of. Texas. , and. ., of. Louisiana. , the. Justice Department. said in a release.
New Mexico Dispensaries Posted More Than $40 Million in Total Cannabis Sales in December
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. For December, legal cannabis sales in New Mexico exceeded $40 million, with $28 million of those sales coming from recreational marijuana, a new monthly high.
Local union leaders push back on state’s plan to remove telework for employees
A Union's local branch president said many state workers are confused about the new plan for employees to come back to the office.
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation
News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
Resources for the Future: 'Insurance Availability and Affordability under Increasing Wildfire Risk in California'
WASHINGTON , Jan. 7 -- Resources for the Future issued the following issue brief (No. 22-09) on. , entitled "Insurance Availability and Affordability under Increasing Wildfire Risk in. California. ." The brief was written by. ,. ,. Matthew Wibbenmeyer. and. . Here are excerpts:. * * *. 5. Discussion and...
MLG delays bringing state employees back to the office: RGF comments on KOAT Channel 7
In the wake of an LFC report stating that New Mexico taxpayers are spending $18 million annually on unused office space, Gov. Lujan Grisham (after the election) decided to require that all state employees return to their offices by the star of 2023. According to news reports, however, the Gov....
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez talks about issues he wants to tackle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Raul Torrez is New Mexico's new Attorney General and on Thursday Target 7 sat down with him in his first interview since taking office. During the interview, he discussed various issues he hopes to tackle in his new position. He first addressed the topic of contract...
50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
Millions of adults and children will likely be re-evaluated for Medicaid eligibility in 2023
Douglas County Sentinel (GA) For just over two years, enrollees in Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids have had continuous coverage, meaning access to affordable health care without interruptions, regardless of changes in eligibility. That's because the ongoing federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, set in. March 2020. , increased federal funding...
Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 still lingering and a myriad of potential new health threats always present, the leader of the state’s Department of Health has an important role in keeping New Mexicans healthy. Recently, the Governor announced a new secretary to lead the department, but who is this new leader? At the end of 2022, […]
EPA backs off plans for non-attainment designation of portions of Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Governor Abbott released the following statement in regard to the EPA’s plans:. “Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Biden Administration removed a plan by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to impose a discretionary redesignation of the Permian Basin, the nation’s most prolific oil field, in its latest semiannual regulatory agenda. If allowed to proceed, the EPA’s actions in the Permian Basin could result in draconian regulations that would directly interfere with 40% of all oil produced in the United States.
Xchange Benefits Launches Tennessee Captive Insurance Company, Distribution Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Xchange Benefits LLC , a managing general underwriter owned by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), today announced it has launched a protected cell company named Distribution Re. The new entity, which operates under the authority of the. State of Tennessee Insurance Department. , will insure accident &...
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission Issues Penalty Assessment Involving Visionary Movers
To: Visionary Movers LLC , 3606 S 272nd St. , Kent, WA. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. (Visionary or Company) violated Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 48015-550,. Cargo Insurance. ; WAC 480-15-555, Criminal Background Checks for Prospective Employees; and WAC 480-15-570, Driver Safety Requirements, which adopts Title 49 Code of...
State Gives Workers An Extra Month to Telework
The state’s Personnel Office has delayed the end of telework and return to the office by a month. While managers were required to resume in-person work yesterday, rank-and-file employees now have until Feb. 2. State Personnel Director Teresa Padilla told the Albuquerque Journal yesterday her agency received a form email opposing the return to the office from fewer than 5% of the approximate 16,600 classified state workers. “In general, we believe most state government employees understand the benefits of being present in the office to serve our customers and constituents,” she told the Journal. Communications Workers of America union local President Dan Secrist, however, says concerns remain about the inhabitability of some office spaces; child care; and commutes for employees hired during the pandemic, among other issues. CWA Local 7076 has filed a complaint with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board regarding the state’s unilateral decision to cancel its telework policy.
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
