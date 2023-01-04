Great Lake Aquarium sets record breaking attendance, directors plan to meet demand for growing future

Read full article on original website
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Vitta Pizza Brings Fresh Pizza On Morning Show
DULUTH, Minn. — Vitta Pizza Co-owner Christie Erickson brought fresh pizzas on the morning show Friday. Vitta Pizza recently expanded in November with a second location on Central Entrance, the first being in Canal Park. The Neapolitan style pizza is made with fresh ingredients, and everything is homemade including...
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
WDIO-TV
Two residents test positive for Legionnaires’ disease in Duluth
There has been a new disease concern from residents of a Duluth senior apartment building. Seniors leaving in the woodland garden apartment building are worried legionnaires’ disease in their building. According to the CDC legionnaires’ is a lung infection, a serious type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth Area: Significant Snowfall + Ice Glaze Expected
It appears Mother Nature isn't waiting very long to give us our first winter storm of 2023 and this one will certainly make travel difficult across the Northland. The National Weather Service in Duluth had been tracking this winter storm throughout the weekend, which they expected to impact southern Minnesota before heading toward the Duluth area.
bringmethenews.com
Driver killed in collision with freight train in northeastern Minnesota
A driver was killed in a collision with a freight train in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday. The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Industrial Township, St. Louis County, where the pickup driver failed to stop at a stop sign ahead of the railroad crossing. He entered the crossing and was...
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
WDIO-TV
Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents
With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender moving to Virginia
Virginia police are letting the community know about a Level III predatory offender moving into the city. He’s 37-year-old Dustin Joshua Cousins. Starting January 11th, he’ll be living on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The fact sheet said he has a history of sexual contact with teenage...
WDIO-TV
Hilltoppers’ Callie Hoff excited to lace up skates again as player at Winter World University Games
A year after graduating as the University of Wisconsin-River Falls all-time leading scorer and WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Player of the Year Hermantown native Callie Hoff, now the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey team, has been selected to represent the United States in the 2023 FISU (International University Sports Federation) Winter World University Games.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Grand Rapids
Two storied class AA giants renewed their rivalry on the Friday night ice. The No.19 ranked Grand Rapids and Duluth East boy’s hockey teams have met once this season and seven times in the section championship games since 1995. One of which was most recently in 2017, while the...
Duluth PD: Suspects broke into home, stabbed 3 early Friday
Three people were stabbed during a reported home invasion in Duluth early Friday morning, authorities said. The Duluth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home break-in in the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and...
WDIO-TV
Twin Cities woman dies in snowmobile accident
On Saturday, January 7 at approximately 1:15 pm, area first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident. A Twin Cities woman, 55, was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders. The accident took place on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located approximately 30 miles north of...
