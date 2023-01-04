Read full article on original website
Gregg Berhalter’s fate as head coach of the U.S. men's national team remains to be seen. Berhalter, who has been coaching the team since 2018, faced a contract expiration on Dec. 31, 2022, and is looking to extend it. However, he might run into some troubles after an investigation for domestic violence against him came to light.
On this day 2014: Ex-Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announces he is gay
Former Aston Villa, West Ham and Germany international midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announced he was gay, on this day in 2014.The then-31-year-old ended his playing career in September 2013 as he suffered from persistent injuries and told Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper that now was “a good time” for him to reveal his true sexuality.Hitzlsperger was the first Premier League footballer to come out as gay, after former Leeds and United States winger Robbie Rogers revealed he was gay alongside his retirement in February 2013 at the age of 25.Special moments in my Villa career? Plenty, but this one stands out! https://t.co/AKVc59b3tz—...
