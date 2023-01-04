Read full article on original website
Core Specialty Announces Excess Liability Program with Synchronosure
CINCINNATI , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new excess liability program, in conjunction with. Synchrono Group Inc. (“Synchronosure”). The program provides up to. $5...
Women, Divorce & Retirement: Post-Divorce Financial Planning Leads to Best Outcome
“June,” 75, says her post-divorce retirement financial lifestyle exceeds her original expectations. Learn how she managed her personal finance challenges to achieve these goals in the 25 years since her divorce. Has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. Yes. Did you hire a financial adviser, a CPA, or...
Transamerica Unveils Financial Choice IUL
New index universal life insurance offers opportunity for tax-advantaged choice and flexibility. /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today the availability of the Transamerica Financial Choice IULSM, a new index universal life insurance policy to protect beneficiaries while providing flexibility and opportunity for tax-advantaged supplemental income. The Transamerica Financial Choice IUL offers life insurance protection and a variety of index options and policy features to help customers maximize accumulation potential and access to cash value.
Patent Issued for Using simulated consumer profiles to form calibration data for models (USPTO 11532052): Insurance Zebra Inc.
-- Insurance Zebra Inc. ( Austin, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532052, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “1. Field. “The present disclosure relates generally to computer-implemented insurance comparison applications...
NsureHub Partners With Ladder To Make Life Insurance Easy For Its Customers
The new partnership will further strengthen NsureHub in the market. - NsureHub, a leading insurance provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ladder, a well-known life insurance services provider, to strengthen its position in this space and add to its already-extensive gamut of products. This partnership will offer direct-to-consumer, term life insurance. Customers can apply using the website and receive an instant decision.
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
Should you have a mortgage in retirement?
Paying off your mortgage before retirement is not always the best option. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Retirement planning often includes the goal of eliminating mortgage payments before leaving the workforce behind. This approach is based on the idea that it’s easier to make ends meet in retirement by reducing expenses and not having to deal with a mortgage while on a fixed income.
With Auto Loan Delinquencies Rising, Does This Mean Trouble for Ally Financial?
Ally is one of the biggest auto lenders in the U.S. Ally Financial (formerly known as the General Motors Acceptance Corp., or GMAC) is one of the biggest auto lenders in the United States. It also has Ally Bank, which is a digital depository insured by the FDIC. Ally offers mortgage lending, corporate finance, personal lending, insurance, and investment services as well.
Is It Good To Own Real Estate in a Recession?
As the housing market is beginning to show signs of cooling, by some measures, you may be wondering if now is the right time to buy a house. Whether you're investing in real estate or buying a home to...
Meet the executive in charge of Bank of America's massive effort to give more mortgages to disenfranchised homebuyers, including one program that requires no down payment
AJ Barkley leads BofA's community and neighborhood lending program which has doled out $9.9 billion in loans and hundreds of millions in grants.
5 Steps to Shop for the Best Car Insurance
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. When it comes down to it, shopping for car insurance can be one of the most important things you do all year. But finding the right policy can feel like a daunting task. Whether you’re buying your first car or...
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock
If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023
If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
10 Best Companies To Invest In for 2023
Most investors suffered nothing but pain in 2022, as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 indexes fell into bear markets and some individual stocks dropped by 50% or more. But if you have a long-term mindset,...
Branch Becomes a Certified B Corp, Anchored By Its Mission to Make Insurance More Affordable for All
Home and Auto Insurer Recognized for its work to restore insurance as a force for communal good. /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make bundling home and auto insurance easier and less expensive, is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation™. Branch received this certification because it met the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set forth by nonprofit.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the life insurance subsidiaries of. Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. (WSFG). The WSFG subsidiaries included in this rating unit are. The Western...
Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans
The Hague , January 6, 2023 - Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of. to meet its obligations resulting from the share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.
International Citizens Insurance; Promotions and New Hires
Promoted to COO and joined ICI as VP of Sales After Another Record Year Offering Global Health. (ICI), the leading international insurance broker, is excited to announce the promotion of. Gregg Manning. to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Manning. has previously served as Vice President of Operations since...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of SILAC Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. SILAC Insurance Company. (SILAC) (. Salt Lake City, UT. ). The outlook assigned to these...
Xchange Benefits Launches Tennessee Captive Insurance Company, Distribution Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Xchange Benefits LLC , a managing general underwriter owned by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), today announced it has launched a protected cell company named Distribution Re. The new entity, which operates under the authority of the. State of Tennessee Insurance Department. , will insure accident &...
