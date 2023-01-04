Read full article on original website
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Comment on Vince McMahon's WWE Return
Vince McMahon is officially back. Reports surfaced that the longtime WWE Chairman was intending to return to the company late last year, as he believed he received bad advice regarding his retirement this past summer. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that a McMahon comeback was imminent, as he planned to return to WWE to assist with a potential sale of the company. The report added that McMahon would not approve or support any sale of WWE's media rights unless he had executive power in the decision.
WWE Holding "All Employees" Meeting Following Vince McMahon's Return
The professional wrestling world has once again been turned upside down. It was confirmed on Friday morning that longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would be returning to the company in a business capacity, as he and former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios were re-appointed to the WWE Board of Directors. This comeback is said to be in an effort to assist with a potential sale of WWE, as McMahon emphasized in his statement that he would not be interfering with WWE's current management team. Following the news of a potential sale, WWE stock prices saw an increase of 12 percent from yesterday.
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
Major Championship Match Added to WWE's Royal Rumble
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started things off in a big way, and it didn't take long for WWE to make a major Championship match official for Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest events of the year, so you knew a few Titles would be on the line in some form or fashion. What wasn't known was if Roman Reigns would end up defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship there, but that will thankfully be the case, as tonight a match between Reigns and Kevin Owens for the Championship was made official by WWE and Adam Pearce.
Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Plans Have Reportedly Changed
Cody Rhodes still hasn't wrestled since suffering his torn pec at last year's Hell in a Cell, but he's managed to appear on the last two weeks of Monday Night Raw. He gave his first interview in months during Raw's "Best of 2022" special, then was featured on this week's Raw in a "Road to Recovery" video package. Said video ended with confirmation that another special would air on next week's Raw.
Vince McMahon's Plans to Return to WWE Confirmed
Vince McMahon initially announced his departure from all of his positions within WWE back on July 22, 2022. However, despite the WWE Board of Directors' investigation of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that McMahon was planning to make a comeback to the WWE under the belief that he received bad legal advice and that the entire scandal would blow over. The Wall Street Journal dropped another report on Thursday detailing how McMahon plans to make his comeback.
Top NJPW Star Teases Exiting The Company Soon
While New Japan Pro Wrestling is a juggernaut in the world of professional wrestling, the far east promotion has struggled to retain its western talent. Top stars like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega departed for WWE and AEW, respectively, just months after being at the pinnacle of NJPW. Notable tag teams like the Good Brothers and the Young Bucks also migrated away from New Japan in the late 2010s. Despite its roster's revolving door, NJPW has successfully created new gaijin stars in recent years with junior Will Ospreay and young lion Jay White successfully ascending to the heavyweight main event scene.
WWE Releases New Royal Rumble Poster, Some Convinced It's Teasing Return of The Rock
WWE is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year in the Royal Rumble, and now they've released a slick new poster for it. The new poster features stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and more, and overall it's a fantastic-looking poster. The thing is some fans are talking more about who isn't featured thanks to the overall theme of the poster, which is set in a storm and features several bolts of lightning. Some WWE fans on social media are taking that lightning as a reference to the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment himself The Rock, taking it as a hint that he could be showing up.
AEW's The Acclaimed Take Shot at Vince McMahon, Retain Tag Team Titles at Battle of the Belts V
AEW's Battle of the Belts V started in style with fan favorites The Acclaimed defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, though Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt were also at ringside and would play a part in how things went down. Luckily The Acclaimed also had Billy Gunn by their side, and before they even hit the ring Caster would take a shot at Jarrett, saying in his opening rap that "Jeff Jarrett is worse than Vince McMahon". At one point Singh would chokeslam the Champs and Dutt would even try and referee the match, though Aubrey Edwards helped balance things out, and ultimately the Champs would retain their Championships. Here's how it all went down.
WWE's The Usos Overcome Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown
WWE's The Bloodline got a lot of attention on tonight's episode of SmackDown, opening the show and bringing it to a close with a match for Title gold. It would be The Usos putting their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against a team of SmackDown favorites in Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both have been thorns in the Bloodline's side for a while, and the impressive duo would give The Usos a run for their money at several parts of this match, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to overcome The Usos, who retained their WWE Tag Team Championships.
Top AEW Stars Have Reportedly Not Entered Negotiations For New Contracts
While the first three years of All Elite Wrestling saw the company essentially only add talent, year four was a different story. 2022 kicked off with the departure of Cody Rhodes, an executive vice president and spiritual founder of the promotion, as the American Nightmare made his way back to WWE. Other originals like Marko Stunt and Joey Janela were informed that AEW would not be renewing their contracts, and both men returned to the independent scene. Midcard talent like Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo reportedly had desires to exit as well, but both men remain on AEW's books as of this writing.
AEW's Jade Cargill Extends Win Streak and Retains TBS Title at Battle of the Belts V
The TBS Championship was on the line during tonight's AEW Battle of the Belts V, as Jade Cargill put her undefeated streak and her Title up against Skye Blue, who won the shot at Cargill's Championship. Blue was all in right from the jump, though Cargill would take control of the match for a while. Blue wasn't out of it completely though, and she would make a huge comeback and push the Champion to her limits. Red Velvet would also make an appearance, further teasing a challenge of her own for that TBS Championship, and while Blue looked like she might take the match, Cargill was able to pull off an impressive maneuver and counter her move into a finisher, getting the win and retaining her Championship.
The New Day's Debate About Twins Comes Roaring Back
A years-old debate between WWE's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E of The New Day came roaring back this week. Fans of their Feel The Power Podcast will likely recall an episode where they brought on Jimmy and Jey Uso, where it was mentioned that Jimmy was born first and was a minute away from technically being born the day before Jey. This caused some confusion over whether or not twins have to be born on the same day in order to be considered twins (they don't), and their debate wound up generating nearly 400,000 views on YouTube.
Sasha Banks: Conflicting Reports About Her Signing With AEW or Returning to WWE
Sasha Banks is, as of right now, gone from WWE. "The Boss" made her official debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday and hinted that she was starting a "World Domination" Tour that could see her pop up in a number of other promotions. This continued to fuel the speculation that Banks would be Saraya's surprise tag team partner on the Jan. 11 episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Dr. Britt Baker then stoked that speculative fire by referring to herself as "The Boss" of the Women's Division during this week's edition of Dynamite.
WWE's Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title in Surprise Challenge
After eight months away, Charlotte Flair made her grand and unexpected return to WWE during last week's SmackDown, and it was certainly a show-stopping return. Not only did she jump in the ring with Ronda Rousey, but she would challenge her to a Title match and ultimately take her SmackDown Women's Championship, and tonight fans got a glimpse at what's next for the Champion. That led to a challenge from Sonya Deville for Flair's Title, calling Flair's 14th Title win into question since she beat a tired and hurting Rousey. Flair accepted her challenge and then decided to have the match tonight, and you can find out how everything played out below.
