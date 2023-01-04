Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Vista Garden Club February Meeting
The Art & Practice of Creating Healthy Soil and Why It’s Important will be the topic of a presentation at 1:45 p.m. February 3, in the Azalea Room at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista CA. The Speaker is Craig Kolodge Ph.D, owner of San...
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
kusi.com
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
MiraCosta College offers free technical training to fill Oceanside jobs
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The City of Oceanside is partnering with MiraCosta College to help fill some jobs and build new careers. Oceanside residents are eligible for this free program. They can learn skills that could lead to careers in everything from biomedical to welding, and even brewing beer. "The...
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
northcountydailystar.com
Rose Elementary Gifts from Escondido Public Works
Every year, the hard-working employees of the City’s Public Works Department come together to purchase presents, gift cards and food for the students and families of Rose Elementary. This year, the Public Works Department doubled its efforts over last year and bought gifts for 33 children and 20 families at Rose Elementary. The bond between the City and the school has been strong for years, and we are glad to provide extra holiday cheer for the fantastic students and staff at Rose Elementary.
kusi.com
Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston. More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their...
Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new fire chief
LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
kusi.com
Survivor of Idaho student murders describes masked attacker
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’ Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
Coast News
One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school
SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary
Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
thevistapress.com
Assault – Vista
Man arrested after confrontation with replica firearm. A man is under arrest after pointing a replica firearm at another person in Vista. It happened on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road. Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene...
SDG&E Outage in North County Leaves More than 5,000 without Power
A power outage knocked out electrical service to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in Encinitas Friday. The blackout, which also affected Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Olivenhain, began about 5:15 p.m., leaving 5,442 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the dark, the utility reported. As of 7:30 p.m., 1,232 residents remained...
San Diego could OK many more high-rise homes and backyard apartments under new city housing proposal
Incentives to allow more units based on location would extend the required proximity to a transit line from a half-mile to a mile, but they also would change how that distance is gauged.
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
Carlsbad Office Building Sold by Family Trust for $2.7M
A two-story office building in Carlsbad has been sold for $2.73 million, a real estate brokerage announced. The Yocum Family trust, represented by Commercial Asset Advisors principal Brian Jenkins and an associate, Gino Kalasho, sold the property, approximately 6,288 square feet, located at 1241 Carlsbad Village Drive. The buyer was...
