Broward County, FL

A man was found dead outside of a Broward home following a shooting, authorities say

By Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A man was found dead outside a North Lauderdale home after a shooting early Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court, where they found a body in front of a house riddled with bullets.

Back in November, a man was airlifted from the same home after he was injured in a shooting, according to WSVN Channel 7 News. It’s unclear whether there’s a connection between the two incidents.

Detectives on Wednesday canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses. Broward police are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This report will be updated.

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

